Interview with Matt Godden: Coventry striker on Sky Blues promotional ambitions | Soccer news

Needless to say, Mark Robins is organizing something special at Coventry this season.

On March 6, the 50-year-old will celebrate the third anniversary of assuming the position of chief of Sky Blues for the second time, a period during which he led them to the promotion of Sky Bet League Two and, last year, his most High League ends since 2012.

This year, with the club firmly in dispute over automatic promotion, it is on track to improve that. It is the natural progression, but it is even more impressive if one considers the fact that Coventry has made a temporary transfer to the house of Birmingham, St Andrew's, this term.

A central player for his success to date has been Matt Godden.

Plagued by an injury in the early years of his career at Scunthorpe, a 30-goal Ebbsfleet tour in the Southern Conference in 2015/16 earned him another chance in the EFL and after finding his feet with Stevenage and then Peterborough, the summer He moved to West Midlands for a reported seven-figure rate.

He was driven to score more than 14 goals in four consecutive seasons in the current season, scoring four in his first eight in all competitions, but in mid-October, he suffered a groin injury after a "strange accident,quot; in the training that kept him out. of action for two months.

The 28-year-old returned to action in December and scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; in successive 4-1 victories over Wycombe and Tranmere on both sides of New Year's Eve. After scoring in the 1-1 draw with the Rotherham leaders on Saturday, he has 13 in his name.

Godden scored triples in two consecutive games for Coventry during the holiday period

"It's always good to score in the big games," he said.

"I grabbed the winner against Portsmouth and that was a really important victory for us. They were also in shape, they were in a nine-game winning race and we stopped him. Then, marking the tie on Tuesday night was again important to keep our race undefeated. "

That undefeated streak runs until December 21, during which time Coventry won nine of his 12 games and gradually advanced to the first two. But it is not the first time they have achieved such a feat, having been undefeated in the first 10 and losing two of the first 19 games in the league.

There are a multitude of reasons why, Godden said.

"I work hard; we have momentum; trust is really important in this league and especially at this time of the season. Having momentum for the last months of the season is really important. Consistency too. If we tie or lose, we have always recovered with A victory most of the time.

"Some people would question the way we play in League One, endangering the ball from behind with the goalkeeper immediately, but that is the style of football that the management team has instilled in us here and all the players believe in it. ". That brings us to where we are today, so let's not get away from that.

"We face a lot of teams that play with a different style than ours, like making the ball go from back to front. We are completely opposite and you won't find many teams in the league trying to play the way we are playing.

"We are a team here and we try to take every game as it comes. We have set a goal and we don't look forward, we don't look back. If we win the game, we don't get too much." high and low if we lose. We have not lost many games, but the games we have lost or tied, we have always continued with a victory and that is important in this league, we are in a good run now and for a long time it can continue. "

On Sunday, Robins' team faced fellow Sunderland promotion candidates. The Black Cats have their own point to prove this season after not being able to escape from the claws of the third level last May, when they were defeated 2-1 by Charlton in the Wembley play-off final.

An initial fight under Phil Parkinson has long been forgotten, with his side now in a striking career of his own. In its last 15 outings, Sunderland has lost once, conceded seven times and kept nine sheets clean.

Godden said: "We are not seeing Sunderland differently from the teams we have played before. It will be a really difficult game. They will probably be there at the end of the season, but we will too. It will be a difficult game, but we are sure we have the momentum and we can take all three points.

"The fans here deserve the soccer championship. It's a great club. We want to try to give the fans what they want and as players I think that's what we deserve considering what we've done so far. We all know we can't sit down. and rest on what we've done: it's about what we do from now until the end of the season. "