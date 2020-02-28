Influence of beauty defends hitting the daughter of 2 years after the violent reaction

%MINIFYHTMLc1c7f3c8806ccc6cb1d751f23b6ee49b11% %MINIFYHTMLc1c7f3c8806ccc6cb1d751f23b6ee49b12%

Michelle Grace says in a video that she hit her son to the point that her hands hurt after the girl ruined her JSC Alien Palette, which has since been discontinued.

Michelle Grace, an influential beauty, found herself under fire after showing off physically punishing her 2-year-old daughter for ruining her makeup palette. To make matters worse, he also said his hands hurt when he hit the boy.

in a video titled "My little boy ruined my palette of JSC aliens | Now I'm sad …", Michelle complained about how her daughter never listens to her while listening to a child cry in the background. "My 2-year-old daughter just got beaten up because it doesn't matter how many times I tell her not to mess with my makeup, she never listens," he said in the video that was deleted. "I kept it so I can't find it, and what does it do? Find it."

She continued: "She has ruined two of my lollipops and one of them is being discontinued. A second, my hand hurts. Because I beat her up. Not literally, but I taught her a lesson. Because I'm going to damn it if she's going to walk about me ". Later, Michelle made it clear that she "doesn't usually hit my son, unless he really has to, and usually, it's just a pop. And it barely hurts. He cries for about five seconds."

People were naturally attacking Michelle after watching the video and some even asked for Child Protective Services. There were also people who urged Jeffree Star, who created the JSC Alien Palette, to intervene.

However, Michelle later defended her parenting ability and didn't think she had done anything wrong. Addressing her private Twitter account, she said: "She is much smarter than you think. She is the smartest girl I know. She knows the right thing from the wrong thing. So yes, she knew what she was doing," he said. "He also knows that he shouldn't touch my makeup unless he asks me and I help. When I got up and came back, I was drinking milk, returning the iPad and consoling it."

"Yes, I spank and explode my daughter, but only when she won't listen to my guide," Michelle added. "I already explained it, but now you've seen the rest of that part of the video. The rest, honestly, was talking about how sad and sad I was."