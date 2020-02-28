Indiana Jones 5 is in process, but without Steven Spielberg

After years of speculation and rumor, several media reported earlier this week that Harrison Ford would officially return to repeat his role as Indiana Jones in the fifth installment of the classic franchise.

Men’s Health reported that Ford confirmed that the shooting would begin soon in the coming months, however, it was also noted that Steven Spielberg would not return as director, despite his connection to the series.

Variety says Spielberg left the project to allow a "new generation,quot; of directors to take on Indiana Jones. As for who will sit in the director's chair, it is rumored that James Mangold can take the place. Is best known for Logan Y Ford vs. Ferrari.

Some of his other past jobs include The Wolverine, Walk The Line, as well as identity. At the moment, the plot of the film is not clear, but what we do know is that it will not be a restart or a prequel. Ford made it clear in the summer of 2019 when he appeared in the Today To show.

Harrison Ford insisted that no one would take his role as Indiana Jones, except him. He added that when he is gone, there will be no other Indiana Jones movie. No one will star in Indy, except him.

Fans of the franchise know that it has been delayed several times in recent years, but it will now be released on July 9, 2021. After a few years of moving away from the highly successful films, Harrison Ford made his big comeback in the Star Wars Serie.

However, its history with the franchise has not always been positive. A 2019 summer report from the San Francisco Gate said Harrison was once so upset with a co-worker in The return of the Jedi He tried to fire them.

Ad

Reportedly, Harrison tried to make Tim Rose, the actor and puppeteer fired for a joke, go wrong. You can read more about the incident on this link here.



Post views:

two