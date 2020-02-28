Indian police sweep through the riot zone, making more arrests

NEW DELHI – On Friday, Indian police officers pounced on neighborhoods in the capital that have been ravaged by religious violence this week, arresting more than a dozen people in the middle of a controversy over where to blame the bloodshed.
The ranks of officers searched the houses and reviewed the burning properties where it was believed that some suspects were hiding as more residents, especially Muslims, fled the area.
So far, the authorities' investigation has focused on the opposition and Muslim leaders, including Tahir Hussain, a councilor for a progressive political party. Police have put Mr. Hussain under investigation on suspicion of murder, saying they found a Molotov cocktail box on the roof of his house. Hussain has denied the accusations, calling them political persecution.
At the same time, the authorities are being criticized for not having brought charges against the politicians of the Hindu nationalist party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some of whom have been widely accused of making anti-Muslim statements and inciting violence, which He has killed at least 42 people.
"This is a very obvious and absolute discrimination," said Yogendra Yadav, a political activist. "Those who openly incited and surrendered to violence are not accused, and those who participate in protests are systematically accused of heinous crimes."
Another controversial issue is the fate of S. Muralidhar, a judge of the Superior Court of Delhi, who earlier this week strongly criticized the actions of the New Delhi police. The same night Judge Muralidhar heard a case against the police and asked some difficult questions, they removed the case and transferred it to a court in another state.
Critics say this was done to protect the government. But government officials said it was a transfer that had been in process for several weeks. The lawyers said the measure was very unusual, since judges usually have two weeks to conclude their affairs before such transfer.
Since Sunday, Mobs of Hindus and Muslims have clashed in a working-class area in the eastern confines of New Delhi. Many Muslims have accused the police of allowing Hindu crowds to attack them.
Of the 30 people killed who have been identified so far, The majority are Muslim, and many of the victims were shot dead. The destruction of the property has also been disproportionately anti-Muslim, with many motorcycles, cars, houses, shops and factories owned by Muslims reduced to ashes. According to reports, about 500 people were arrested, and about 200 were formally arrested.
Mr. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, which controls the government of India, has been widely accused of marginalizing the Muslim minority of India, which, with 200 million, is one of the largest Muslim populations in the world. Many critics accuse the government of sided with the Hindus in the clashes, which began when Modi was the host of President Trump.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a group of 57 nations, and the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, among other groups, have expressed concerns and urged India to bring those responsible to justice.
"The government is breaching its duty to protect its citizens," said Anurima Bhargava, commissioner of the US organization. "The brutal and uncontrolled violence that grows throughout Delhi cannot continue."
Raveesh Kumar, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, said the criticisms of the commission were "really inaccurate and misleading, and appear to be aimed at politicizing the issue."
Ravi Shankar Prasad, federal law minister in Mr. Modi's government, said the ruling party did not approve the statements made by some of its leaders accused of inciting violence.
Many Muslims have been leaving homes in areas affected by violence. On Friday, a steady stream of Muslim residents, many of them with mattresses or packages of clothes on their heads, left the neighborhood of Mustafabad, where many of their homes were reduced to ashes.
"We returned to our village," said Naushad Akhtar, from the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh, who worked in a clothing factory until protesters set him on fire. "Everything is gone."
Fear still looms big on both sides. On Friday, children played cricket while paramilitary forces guarded the streets. Many Hindu and Muslim residents were afraid to cross each other's neighborhoods.
Rani, 36, who uses only one name, said his son Nitesh was shot Monday when he went out to buy milk. Now he is in a hospital.
"We just can't go out without fear," he said, collapsing. “Hindus and Muslims fight each other. They are barking for each other's blood. "
Rampal Singh, 60, canceled his retirement party, and his house is now full of huge bags of rice, flour and other supplies for the party he had planned to celebrate. Singh said he had never seen a tension like this in his life.
"We are trying to avoid the areas of our own countrymen because hate is so palpable," he said. "We are afraid of each other."