Indian police sweep through the riot zone, making more arrests

NEW DELHI – On Friday, Indian police officers pounced on neighborhoods in the capital that have been ravaged by religious violence this week, arresting more than a dozen people in the middle of a controversy over where to blame the bloodshed.

The ranks of officers searched the houses and reviewed the burning properties where it was believed that some suspects were hiding as more residents, especially Muslims, fled the area.

So far, the authorities' investigation has focused on the opposition and Muslim leaders, including Tahir Hussain, a councilor for a progressive political party. Police have put Mr. Hussain under investigation on suspicion of murder, saying they found a Molotov cocktail box on the roof of his house. Hussain has denied the accusations, calling them political persecution.

At the same time, the authorities are being criticized for not having brought charges against the politicians of the Hindu nationalist party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some of whom have been widely accused of making anti-Muslim statements and inciting violence, which He has killed at least 42 people.