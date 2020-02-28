Increased chance of spring flooding in the upper Mississippi river drainage area – Up News Info

The last spring flood update of the National Weather Service was issued on Thursday, and is still asking for scenes similar to what we saw last year.

The North-Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen says the soil remains saturated beneath the surface snow cover, thanks to record precipitation in 2019.

The water content of that snow cover has also increased since the last update 2 weeks ago, thanks to several snow manufacturers. On average, 2 to 5 inches of water is enclosed in a snow cover over eastern North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

As much as a foot of water is in the snow cap near Lake Superior.

The areas with the highest risk of flooding during March and April include the Red River Valley and the Mississippi River Valley.

This map shows points that have a 50% or more chance of flooding during that time, and the purple color indicates areas that are at risk of significant or record flooding. The red dots show a risk greater than 50% of moderate floods.

However, as usual, the evolution of the spring weather in the coming weeks will determine the melting rate, runoff and exactly when and where floods will develop.

The next spring flood prospects will be released on March 12.