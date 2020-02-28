In Afghanistan, peace is finally in sight | Taliban

%MINIFYHTML75b2f55f9348e3259d959845460b573d11% %MINIFYHTML75b2f55f9348e3259d959845460b573d12%

Last Friday, a "reduction of violence,quot; of a week It entered into force in Afghanistan as a result of extensive negotiations between the United States and the Taliban. This "reduction of violence,quot;, if successful, will be followed by the signing of an agreement between the two parties on February 29, in which the United States will announce a withdrawal schedule for its troops in exchange for guarantees from the Taliban which no longer allows the Afghan territory to be used as a launching pad for attacks that threaten global security.

If such an agreement is reached, Afghanistan can finally enter the crucial phase of intra-Afghan negotiations and take steps to reach a political agreement that ends the country's decades-old conflict forever.

This process, however, will not be easy.

Thorny problems on the road to peace

After signing an agreement with the US In the US, the Taliban will face the enormous task of convincing their constituents and supporters, who are the source of the group's power, to support intra-Afghan talks, which will require direct negotiations with a government they don't know. recognize as legitimate In particular, they have to convince their commanders and combatants, that they can defect to the ISIL group (ISIS) as a result of this agreement.

Meanwhile, USA UU. He will have the task of convincing a reluctant Afghan government to give peace a chance and negotiate with the enemy. For that to happen, the Kabul government must first resolve the electoral crisis in which it is currently involved.

Last week, the current president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, was declared the winner of the presidential elections of September 28. However, his rival and the chief executive of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, contested the delayed results and announced that he would establish a rival government. The Kabul government cannot negotiate with the Taliban while their legitimacy is questioned. Therefore, the rivalry between Abdullah and Ghani must be resolved and a government perceived as legitimate by all Afghan citizens must be formed before intra-Afghan talks can continue. Today's news that they both agreed to enter into talks is promising.

All this makes it difficult to estimate how long it will take the belligerent parties to take a seat at the negotiating table. However, both the government and the Taliban, as well as Afghan civil society, can take advantage of any delay in the start of negotiations by taking advantage of this time to begin the process to foster a series of substantive and alternative ideas for Afghanistan's postwar period. future of the agreement, which has been a missing element in the current security-focused negotiations.

The international community must boost intra-Afghan talks

Despite the many obstacles and problems, the start of intra-Afghan talks is more likely now than ever. The international community needs to quickly agree on a plan to help advance negotiations.

In the last 18 months, we witnessed a race between several governments to organize negotiations between the United States and the Taliban. While it was in Qatar that the talks finally reached a successful conclusion, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia tried to organize and facilitate the negotiations. This rivalry wasted time and resources, complicated the problems in question and led to more polarized negotiating positions.

History now repeats itself as several states are already competing with each other to organize future intra-Afghan talks.

Third-party governments have the ability to help peace talks significantly and play a constructive role in the resolution of complex conflicts such as Afghanistan. However, sometimes they try to use such negotiations to gain political points at home, damaging the peace process.

Today, most governments seem to be obsessed with the intra-Afghan dialogue that takes the form of another major conference that will provide immediate results and allow them to tell voters at home that they helped resolve the Afghan crisis. Such a conference, however, cannot provide solutions to the myriad problems of Afghanistan. What is needed to help the country move forward is a multitude of intra-Afghan talks: meetings between key political actors, local and provincial figures and civil society leaders of all levels. This can help build trust among local communities in Afghanistan and reach a political agreement that can guarantee a sustainable peace.

States that are really interested in supporting the Afghan peace process should therefore give up their dreams of hosting another brilliant "peace conference,quot; that allows them to be under the spotlight and, instead , to help the Afghan people maintain conversations that will increase and build trust and maximize the probability of a lasting political agreement.

They must stop competing with each other and instead work together. They can form a society to advance the conversations in unison or allow the party that can contribute the most to the process to take the initiative. Currently, the strongest and most obvious candidates for organizing intra-Afghan talks are Germany, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Norway and Qatar.

Germany is a strong candidate to organize intra-Afghan talks. The 2001 Bonn Agreement laid the foundations of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan as we know it today. Because he is the second largest aid donor and troop contributor to the country after the United States, he can convince the Kabul government to take a seat at the negotiating table and be constructive. However, that same strength is also the weakness of Germany, since, in the eyes of the Taliban, it is seen as a partial actor aligned with the Afghan government.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan would be the first choice of some of the former members and supporters of the Northern Alliance, a collective of armed groups that fought against the Taliban government in the late 1990s, to organize the talks. However, other parties are unlikely to choose the country as a host, as it is too close to the conflict and can be easily attracted.

Indonesia is another strong candidate to organize intra-Afghan talks. The country has no geostrategic interest in the region and has much to offer the process, given its diverse experience in the management of subnational conflicts in Banda Aceh, East Timor and elsewhere.

Although it may not be the first option for either party, Norway has a longer history of engagement with the Taliban than any other country and has maintained its support for the Afghan government. In addition, Norway has substantial experience and knowledge in the complex and multi-party peace facilitation; He has recently helped the Colombian government make peace with the FARC and has been acting as an external facilitator in the negotiations between the Philippine government and the NDFP.

Qatar has no geostrategic interests in Afghanistan. He has already shown that he can facilitate successful peace talks with the utmost discretion by organizing negotiations between the United States and the Taliban. He also successfully brought the Taliban to the negotiating table by agreeing to organize the political commission of the armed group in Doha. In the eyes of the Taliban, Qatar would be an ideal host for intra-Afghan talks. However, Kabul will still need some persuasion that the Taliban presence in Doha does not amount to its territory.

Another option would be to form a genuine and coordinated partnership between several nations to enable them to facilitate conversations through a single independent and impartial body. While the talks can take place anywhere, to circumvent the restrictions imposed on the Taliban, this body can be established in Doha and have another office in Kabul.

Clearly, for any of these scenarios to materialize, the international community must immediately decide on a game plan and begin to take advantage of the momentum generated by the signing ceremony scheduled for this Saturday.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.