Imran Khan of Pakistan holds talks with the Qatari emir in Doha | News

Islamabad, Pakistan – The Prime Minister of Pakistan held talks with the Emir of Qatar, signing agreements on trade, investment and tourism, according to statements by both governments.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the capital of Qatar, Doha, for a one-day visit on Thursday, accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his advisors on oil and foreign citizens, according to a statement from the Pakistan foreign affairs office.

He met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani after delegation-level talks between the two countries.

"(The two leaders) exchanged views on the excellent existing bilateral relations, as well as on regional and international issues of mutual interest," a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said after the talks.

The talks focused on economic, investment and energy issues, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

Prime Minister Khan also praised the role of the government of Qatar to help mediate between the United States and the Afghan Taliban. A historic peace agreement must be signed between the two sides in Doha on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan's continued support for a targeted and Afghan peace process," the Pakistan statement said.

"The two leaders expressed the hope that all Afghan stakeholders will take advantage of this historic opportunity to reach an inclusive political agreement for the establishment of lasting peace and stability."

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Qureshi will assist in the signing of the peace agreement, the Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement.

In addition, Khan informed the Qatari leader about the situation in the disputed territory of Kashmir, where India revoked the special constitutional status of the portion it administers last August and has imposed strict security controls since then.

Pakistan and India claim Kashmir in its entirety but administer separate portions of mountainous territory, over which the two countries have fought in two of their three wars.

The summit of Kuala Lumpur

Khan's visit to Qatar comes after he received the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, and visited Malaysia to talk with the then Prime Minister Mahatir Mohamed earlier this month.

In Malaysia, Khan said he regretted not attending the Kuala Lumpur Summit, an event for Muslim leaders around the world organized by the Malaysian government.

Previously, Pakistan's Foreign Minister had said that the country withdrew from the conference due to concerns expressed by the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Both governments denied that charge.

Analysts say Pakistan's commitment to the three countries, which have opposed Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in regional affairs in the recent past, was about sending a signal.

"He notes that Pakistan is looking to build relations with countries other than Saudi Arabia and others, but I don't think that relationship is being built at the expense of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates," said Hassan Akbar, a foreigner based in Islamabad. policy analyst

"In retrospect, it was perhaps not a good decision not to go to the Kuala Lumpur Summit, and (Pakistani Prime Minister) Imran Khan is now communicating personally with the countries that participated in that summit and is trying to assure them of relations continued from Pakistan with and support for those countries "

Asad Hashim is the digital correspondent of Al Jazeera in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.