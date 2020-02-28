Iggy Azalea was perplexed by the accusation that "he is not working hard enough"

Instagram

Wondering why people think he is taking a break, the successful & # 39; Black Widow & # 39; He explains that he would prefer to share updates on finished projects & # 39; to talk about & # 39; 101 ideas & # 39 ;.

Iggy Azalea He applauded the online trolls who accused the rapper of "not working enough" after she seemed to announce a break in her career.

The 29-year-old rapper admitted that she was confused about why people thought she was "taking a break" when she was simply "working on a new project" as it was supposed to be, "after it was published last week, it ends February 23, that "free time is needed".

"Why do people think that I am taking a break when I am only working on a new project as I am supposed to be? You are all weird," wrote success creator "Fancy."

While users rejoiced at the publication of the star, they wrote: "WHERE ARE YOU?" and explaining that the speculation of a break in the career increased "because you always posted on social networks during your other projects," Iggy insisted that he is working hard on new creative efforts.

By telling fans that I'd rather just share updates on "finished" projects instead of "101 ideas," he added, "Right, I've done it in the past but that's why I'm not (publishing much) now."

"It is better to show a finished idea than to talk about 101 ideas out loud and make people disappoint that you have not met 101."

Last week, Iggy told fans he "hasn't forgotten them" when he announced the time outside the spotlight, then joked: "When I come back, you'll know. And I'll be back."

The confusion comes after the star's second album, "In My Defense," only debuted at number 50 on the Billboard 200 when it was released in July (19), five years after its debut release headed the same. list.

His follow-up, the EP "Wicked Lips", was plagued by a series of delays, and could not be included in the list in December.