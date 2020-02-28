IFAB Questions and Answers: Are we closer to substitutes for concussion in football? The | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML1984600b30c407d6526a9c726d6d8ba111% %MINIFYHTML1984600b30c407d6526a9c726d6d8ba112%





Gianni Infantino says substitutes for concussion could be tested during this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo

%MINIFYHTML1984600b30c407d6526a9c726d6d8ba113% %MINIFYHTML1984600b30c407d6526a9c726d6d8ba114%

Football lawmakers, the Board of the International Football Association (IFAB), are in Belfast for their annual general meeting. The main Sky Sports News reporter, Bryan Swanson, summarizes the key points of conversation from inside his hotel.

Are we closer to substitutes for concussion in football?

%MINIFYHTML1984600b30c407d6526a9c726d6d8ba115% %MINIFYHTML1984600b30c407d6526a9c726d6d8ba116%

Yes, if the FIFA president gets his way. Gianni Infantino told the media on Friday that concussion substitutes could be tested during this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"Personally, I believe more in the permanent ones (substitutes) than in the temporary ones," he said. "That is my personal opinion. Perhaps it is important that there be tests before next season. We have the Olympic Games, for example, where we could, like FIFA, try something like that and see what happens."

The IFAB will review the recommendations of a newly created group of experts before deciding on its next move.

Surely Infantino will get away with it?

No, only FIFA cannot change the laws of football. They need the support of at least two of the four British associations. It is a complex area and legislators will not have to make a decision.

The Premier League proposed that the current three-minute period to evaluate players for concussion would be used to determine if a head injury replacement is required. FIFPro, the global players union, believes that a longer period of up to 10 minutes is required, which could mean that temporary substitutes are needed.

1:33 FIFA President Gianni Infantino says the organization will not take the threat of the coronavirus lightly. FIFA President Gianni Infantino says the organization will not take the threat of the coronavirus lightly.

A Scottish study published last year found that former professional players were less likely to die from common causes such as heart disease and cancer compared to the general population, but more likely to die with dementia.

One reaction to that study was the ban on children up to 12 years of age heading a soccer ball in training sessions in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Is it offside on the agenda?

It is likely to be debated, but there will be no changes in the law this weekend.

Arsene Wenger has submitted his proposal for a change to the offside law

"The discussion about the offside is an issue that we should analyze and, personally, I am in favor of discussing a new way of looking at the offside rule, to see if it can help," said Infantino.

The FIFA president believes that changing the rule, so there must be a clear "light,quot; between the attacker and the defender, could be a solution.

What about VAR?

The Board will receive a report on the use of Video Assist Referees (VAR) worldwide.

Significantly for fans within the stadiums, IFAB wants to improve communication during and after each incident is reviewed.

How Sky sports news Revealed exclusively in December, referees can communicate directly with their followers to explain their decisions. One option, in discussion, is to allow competitions to explain the decisions, which may imply that fans hear a final decision from the referee. Supporters still could not listen to party officials during the decision-making process.

IFAB will also discuss proposals to make VAR more accessible for other competitions, with fewer technological and operational requirements.

What else will be discussed?

The behavior of the players is another great topic of conversation, as part of the broad & # 39; Fair Play & # 39; of IFAB. initiative.

Referee Paul Tierney shows a red card to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Officials will discuss the behavior of players and team officials, and lawmakers want more respect for the referees.

Infantino and the highest officials of the British associations are expected to hold a press conference on Saturday afternoon after their key meeting.