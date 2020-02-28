IFAB meeting: How Arsene Wenger and legislators in Belfast will spend their time | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML3d00350d46b9b2a9b594efd475f6ed3f11% %MINIFYHTML3d00350d46b9b2a9b594efd475f6ed3f12%

Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour reveals how Arsene Wenger and soccer lawmakers will spend their time outside the IFAB meeting while in Belfast





%MINIFYHTML3d00350d46b9b2a9b594efd475f6ed3f13% %MINIFYHTML3d00350d46b9b2a9b594efd475f6ed3f14% Arsene Wenger has submitted his proposal for a change to the offside law

%MINIFYHTML3d00350d46b9b2a9b594efd475f6ed3f15% %MINIFYHTML3d00350d46b9b2a9b594efd475f6ed3f16%

As IFAB arrives in the city, it offers the host association the opportunity to enchant its illustrious guests with local hospitality, so how will Arsene Wenger and company spend their time in Belfast when they do not debate VAR or interpretations of the law of offside?

You will not be surprised to learn that football is involved, so attendees, including Wenger, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Greg Clarke, of the FA, and former referee, Pierluigi Collina, have been invited to the tie quarter-finals of the Irish Cup between Glentoran and Crusaders on Saturday afternoon. .

The Oval is a place of character and history in the east of the city, a place that suffered serious damage during World War II. A stone's throw away are the Harland and Wolff shipyards, where the father of the great rival of Wenger, Sir Alex Ferguson, spent time working.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will attend the meeting

Removing from retirement the famous double-zip long coat would be an intelligent movement in a field where the wind hits you everywhere!

During the visit, guests can dine and take a tour of Hillsborough Castle, the residence of Northern Ireland for visiting members of the Royal Family. It is also a base for the Secretary of State and has welcomed US presidents.

Lawmakers will try the Bushmills Irish whiskey from the oldest distillery in the world and there are also plans to take a tour of the Titanic Museum in the heart of the city's Titanic Quarter area.

There are plans to take a tour of the Titanic Museum.

The IFAB party will be based on the outskirts of the city near Holywood, where the world's number one golfer, Rory McIlroy, grew up. They will stay at the first five-star hotel in Northern Ireland, The Culloden, while holding discussions that help shape the future of the game.

They can meet the regular visitor Van Morrison in a place that hosted the England team during his last competitive visit to Belfast along with a series of familiar faces from the world of sports, music, film and politics.

The meeting continues despite the constant sporting concerns surrounding the outbreak of coronavirus. The crisis was discussed in the IFA corridors this week before receiving some of the most traveled people in football, but the decision was made to move forward.

While the IFA is proud to host the most influential administrators of the game, there comes a time when the staff is mourning their beloved Soccer Operations Manager, Craig Stanfield, who died suddenly last weekend at the 50 years old

At this weekend's meeting, the main IFA figures plan to pay tribute to a man who joined the association 30 years ago and became the party manager for international matches at the national stadium in Windsor Park.

He contributed significantly after drafting the proposal for the successful capture of the host tasks of Super Cup 2021, and it was essential to ensure that his plans for Euro 2016 will work smoothly.

His legacy is excellent in Northern Ireland football. Having football royalty in the form of the FIFA president present to hear its impact will be an appropriate tribute to his work.