Ice Cube honored with the prestigious UCLA Game Changer Award – Up News Info Los Angeles

WESTWOOD (CBSLA) – The innovative hip-hop artist and actor Ice Cube was honored on Friday with the 2020 Game Changer Award from the Anderson UCLA School of Management.

The award recognizes influential business owners in the media, entertainment and sports.

Ice Cube founded the influential hip-hop group N.W.A in the 1980s and has since starred in Oscar-nominated films and produced franchises of films such as "Friday."

The businessman also co-founded the BIG3 basketball league with entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz.