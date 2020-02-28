Ice castles in New Brighton close on Saturday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Ice castles in New Brighton will close during the season on Saturday.

The ice castles located in the Long Lake Regional Park have been open since January 17 and attracted thousands of visitors.

The castle has thousands of hand-placed icicles, ice tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towers.

Ice Castles, a company based in Utah, builds castles in Utah, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Colorado and Alberta, Canada.

The founder, Brent Christensen, started the company when he built an ice cave for his daughter in the front yard of his home in Utah.