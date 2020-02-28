I watch Heiskanen give the last effort, but Dallas stars fall to Bruins 4-3 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Former Ducks striker Nick Ritchie had a goal and an assist for his first points since Boston acquired it on the exchange deadline, and the Bruins, leaders of the NHL, broke a streak of two losses by winning to the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Thursday night.

"Nick was much better than the other night," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. "I'm not going to say that he will get two points every night; probably somewhere in between. But that's what we expect from him."

Brad Marchand broke a tie in the second period and Ritchie scored 87 seconds later to put the 3-1. Then, after Denis Gurianov reduced the deficit to one at the beginning of the third, Ritchie fed David Pastrnak into the slot to make it a two-goal game again.

%MINIFYHTMLc343f726ea0c77bf691b335a0881a06d11% %MINIFYHTMLc343f726ea0c77bf691b335a0881a06d12%

Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 shots, and Charlie Coyle scored on a double-headed hit for Boston. The Bruins got their point 92 and the first since they acquired Ritchie and Ondrej Kase before the exchange deadline.

Ben Bishop made 24 saves and John Klingberg also scored for the Stars, who had won two consecutive games and seven of their previous nine games.

"There is no reason we can't play with that team," said Dallas forward Joe Pavelski, who had a fight with David Krejci in the second period. "We're sorry tonight."

The Bruins traded Danton Heinen to Anaheim on Monday for Ritchie, who flew to Boston that night and was on the ice the next morning for an optional skate. Against Calgary on Tuesday night, he had a rotation that led him to a key goal in Flames's 5-2 victory.

On Thursday, he looked more like the guy the Bruins believe can help them return to the Stanley Cup final.

“The energy feels a little higher. I felt better in my legs, ”he said.

Klingberg scored a power-play goal with just over two minutes remaining on the first wrist shot from the point. But the Bruins tied him with an advantage with 16 seconds remaining in the period, when the disc bounced off Bishop's chest, Coyle hit him with the shaft of his stick and then hit him with the blade.

It was still 1-1 midway through the second when Krejci and Pavelski fought, and Krejci gave him several solid blows to the head of the center of the Stars. Krejci's first fight since 2011 caused the crowd to get angry, and a few minutes later, Charlie McAvoy, after sobbing once, slipped the disc towards Marchand to give Boston the advantage forever.

"That was obviously a great moment," said defender Zdeno Chara. "A guy like that who is not known for dropping his gloves had a good physical game, defending himself."

The Stars reduced him to 4-3 with Bishop out for an extra skater when Halak made a great save on the right leg with Miro Heiskanen, but the disc bounced off Chara's skate and entered the net.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report).