I can't stop watching this video of a foldable "iPhone 12 Flip,quot; – BGR

There is no doubt that Apple's next line of iPhone 12 will present a massive redesign. In fact, it will be the biggest redesign of iPhone since 2017 when the iPhone X was launched. The screen will continue to present a notch, as we discussed in a publication published on Friday, but we also discussed why that definitely does not matter at all and people should leave to complain about it. Apple's new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a completely new case with flat metal edges sandwiched between the glass on the front and back of the phone. Do you remember how much everyone loved the iPhone 5? It will be like that, but bigger, much more modern and with Apple's exclusive full-screen design.

How do we know all this? The TF International Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, said it, that's how. Kuo has been the most accurate Apple informant that has existed for years, and has sources within Apple's supply chain that other users can only dream of. If you report something in a note to your customers, it is the best that Apple announces. Of course, sometimes your information is too early and the plans change, but at this point in the iPhone design cycle, it is more than certain to assume that Apple's iPhone 12 design is done.

Now, the next iPhone 12 design is definitely exciting in the context of previously released iPhones. After all, we've seen the same design on all of Apple's flagship iPhone models since the iPhone X was launched three years ago. However, in the context of all smartphones that will arrive in stores in 2020, it is not exactly a cutting-edge masterpiece. Here is a look at what we can expect:

The previous rendering is a visualization based on everything we have just recapitulated from the Kuo leaks made by a graphic designer. It's definitely elegant, but it doesn't scream exactly "2020,quot;, right? Look at the new design of Samsung Galaxy S20:

Image source: Mr. Mikla / Shutterstock

Full screen design … curved edges … now THAT is a smartphone design that belongs in 2020. But there is an even more futuristic phone design that is becoming more popular this year, and Samsung is also leading the way in this department We'll see:

Image source: JOHN G MABANGLO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

That's right, 2020 is finally the year when foldable phones don't stink! The Galaxy Z Flip shown above is not exactly the thinnest or most elegant smartphone that exists, but it is an excellent example of what foldable smartphones bring to the table. When closed, it has a fairly compact footprint that fits comfortably in your pocket. However, when it opens, it has one of the largest screens you'll find on any smartphone widely available at this time.

We know that Apple is also working behind closed doors on folding iPhones. We have seen numerous patents filed by the company that demonstrate both. That said, we also know that Apple does not plan to launch a folding iPhone in the short term. The technology is too new and awkward for Apple to get involved in mass production of a folding iPhone at the moment. However, it is almost certain that folding iPhone models will be launched in a few years, and when the first folding Apple phone becomes a reality, we really hope it looks like the model created by an Instagram user.

The screenshot above is taken from a video created by Iskander Utebayev, a graphic designer who uses @ bat.not.bad on Instagram. He usually creates videos that show concept cars, but he took a break to create what he calls the "iPhone 12 Flip." It is absolutely impressive and I can't stop looking at it. It also defies the laws of physics and ignores the limitations of mass production technology, so there is no chance that we will see a folding smartphone like this in the short term. However, it is still surprising, and there is a very good chance that we will see smartphones like this one day, maybe in a decade or so. Until then, the video is amazing and is embedded below.