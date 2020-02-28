Human remains found at the Lakewood construction site near the elementary school in Lakewood.

Human remains were found on Thursday at a construction site near an elementary school in Lakewood, police said.

Around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to a construction site on the southwest side of Kendrick Lakes Elementary School, 1350 S. Hoyt St., according to a press release. Kendrick is part of the Jefferson County Public Schools.

A work team "found bones and immediately called 911," police said. The bones are human and "seem to have been in this place for a significant period of time."

The remains will undergo further tests, and an investigation is ongoing.