Huawei: Bill to help small telecommunications replace Huawei equipment and ZTE goes to Trump – Latest News

The Senate passed a bill to provide $ 1 billion to small telecommunications providers to replace equipment manufactured by Huawei and ZTE of China, sending the measure to President Donald Trump.

The United States government believes that Chinese companies are a security risk and has pressured its allies not to use Huawei equipment on next-generation cellular networks, known as 5G. Both companies have denied that China uses its products to spy.



The Federal Communications Commission has already voted to ban US telephone companies from using government subsidies for equipment from the two Chinese companies. This mainly affects small rural businesses, because the main suppliers of the US network. UU. They do not use the Chinese equipment.

Small telephone companies have complained that it will be difficult and expensive to rebuild their networks. His commercial group has said it would cost up to $ 1 billion for its dozen member companies to replace Huawei and ZTE devices, and has said that Huawei has 40 customers in the US. UU. The group, Rural Wireless Association, applauded the approval of the law on Thursday.

The bill would reimburse telecommunications providers with less than 2 million customers.

Huawei and ZTE did not immediately respond to requests for comments.