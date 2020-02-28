Hrithik Roshan points to Hollywood?

After Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, it now seems that Hrithik Roshan is ready to expand her horizons across the Indian borders. The actor, often known for his appearance as a Greek god, is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in India, so it is not surprising to see the will of brands abroad to capitalize on his popularity.





The reason for these rumors is that Hrithik is signed by the California-based Gersh Agency, which will represent him in Hollywood. Hrithik's manager, Amrita Sen, also confirmed the news by talking about Hrithik and his vision to globalize in an interview with a leading newspaper. She said: “Hrithik has always been an envelope pusher. For the past 20 years, Hrithik has been helping to bring Indian cinema to new genres, new narrative concepts and increasingly sophisticated narratives. He is excited about the fact that the global content market, which features characters and stories from other parts of the world, could not be stronger than it is today. With Hrithik's leadership, our goal is to continue placing India in a central position on the road to globalization and diversity and to help integrate creators into new markets that were not available to them before. In partnership with Gersh, we will now adopt Hrithik's ambitious vision around the world. "

The actor was last seen in the hit movie War, which became the highest grossing of 2019.