Howard Stern attacks a colleague & # 39; racist & # 39; for linking BTS with the coronavirus

WENN / Twitter / Instar

The host of & # 39; The Howard Stern Show & # 39; rate Salvatore & # 39; Sal & # 39; Governale & # 39; as a hole & # 39; for insisting that & # 39; there was no way & # 39; that the members of the Korean pop group didn't have the virus.

Up News Info –

Howard Stern hit the "racist" comments made by one of his colleagues after the feeling of K-pop BTS (Bangtan boys) visited the SiriusXM studios.

The DJ, who presents a program for the station, rated Salvatore & # 39; Sal & # 39; Governale as "a ** hole" after stating that "there was no way" that the members of the "Boy with Luv" group had no coronavirus, which originated in China.

Speaking on his show, the 66-year-old explained that Governale, who appeared on the station since 1996, was "freaking out" because the singers are from Korea.

"BTS is from Korea and Sal was going crazy. BTS was here in Sirius on Friday and Sal said: & # 39; There's no way those guys don't have the coronavirus & # 39;" he explained. "It was like every hole!"

The co-host of the star Robin Quivers He said the band is "on tour all the time," and producer Gary Dell & # 39; Abate said: "Every celebrity that comes through the door travels all over the world, not just Asians."

The coronavirus began in Wuhan, China, and although more than 1,700 cases have been confirmed in South Korea, the virus has also spread to the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, France, Iran and Italy.