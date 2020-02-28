How to stay safe when using shared transport services

HOUSTON – Gregory Dupree is a 20-year veteran of law enforcement and creator of Think Like A Cop Now, where he offers online training for users and drivers of shared trips. He shared safety strategies that said all passengers should know before getting on the back of a shared travel vehicle.

Safer seat in the car

"If you ask any shared travel driver, if you ask any police officer … & # 39; Where is the only place where you don't want people sitting in your vehicle? & # 39; They will tell you, & # 39; directly behind me & # 39 ;, because it puts them at a disadvantage. "

According to Dupree, sitting behind his driver will make it harder for them to grab him for an attack.

"If you're behind him, you have time to get out of the vehicle," Dupree said. "I should wait until the vehicle stops as close as possible and get out as fast as I can."

Make sure you can leave before entering

"One of the things he has commonly heard is the safety advice that tells him to check the safety insurance for children in the vehicle to make sure it is not activated," Dupree said.

“One of the things that is commonly overlooked is also to check if the window is locked. Check the window to see if you can go down, that way you can open the door from the outside.

Always assume that you are being recorded

“If you share too much information, the driver can use it against you by other means, locate it on social networks. If you leave town, they may know that your house is empty and steal your house while you are away, "said Dupree.

He also warned business travelers to be cautious when making calls from shared travel vehicles.

"They can share proprietary information, so you have to be very careful with the conversations you have," Dupree said.

Be observant, always

Dupree warned that all attacks will not take place inside the vehicle. He said that sometimes drivers work together with others to prepare for an attack once they leave you.

“You should always worry about the potential of being a victim beyond the trip. You should pay attention to the general behavior of the driver. Is the driver nervous? Is the driver sweaty? Are you having conversations on a cell phone, in a very low tone or in a low voice that sounds suspicious?

He said with caution if the driver has several cell phones.

"Obviously, one in the vehicle for shared travel services, but the other cell phone could be contacting people who might be preparing you for another crime."

He continued: "The crimes are committed not only by the drivers inside the vehicle, but they could have criminal associates outside the vehicle that could victimize him once his trip ends."

Check the vehicle for signal blockers

Dupree said that if a driver has bad intentions, he will have the signal blockers installed in his cars so that passengers cannot ask for help. He suggested that users browse the Internet and find images of signal blockers so they can recognize one if they see it.

"Signal blockers come in various shapes, shapes and sizes," he said. "They usually connect to lighter vehicles and can be as small as a lighter plug or as large as a small box. They can be purchased online for only $ 9."

Call 911 in case of emergency.

In December 2019, Uber published its U.S. Security Report. UU., Where the company revealed that 3,045 sexual assaults were reported in 2018.

In addition, 19 women filed a lawsuit against the shared travel company Lyft, saying they were sexually assaulted by the drivers.

Both shared travel companies have been criticized in recent years for accusations of sexual assault by drivers against drivers.

Each company has introduced a "panic button,quot; function that allows passengers to dial 911 during the trip if they feel they are in danger. Below is more information on how to enable the feature in both applications.

Lyft: https://www.lyft.com/safety

Uber: https://www.uber.com/newsroom/getting-serious-safety/