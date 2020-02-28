How to choose a suitable university for you

At the end of February, most senior high school students who plan to attend college in the fall have already submitted applications and are waiting to know where they will spend the next four years. This stage of the university admission process can be stressful and confusing. But there are ways to facilitate new financial realities and life-changing decisions.

Next, Casey Near, Executive Director of Collegewise Advice, shares tips on how to address financial decisions and what parents and students can do to help them choose the right school.

Find an environment that works for you

First, Near recommends that students should Look at the environments where you find the greatest success.

"Is it in classes where you are surrounded by curious children who ask a lot of questions, or does all that talk distract you and you like classes where it is more conference style?" she said. “Do you tend to gravitate towards children who go home or do you like children who were playing Dungeons & Dragons? You know who likes it, where it succeeds and how it tries. So let's replicate that university environment. "

Visit the campus, in person, virtually, or find one nearby

He also recommends visiting universities to get a better idea of ​​what life will be like, and has some tricks for when it's not affordable. If possible, visit a local school with a similar profile (for example, high school students applying to a large urban research university across the country could tour a campus closer to home, such as Boston University), and spend a few minutes in the street view of Google Maps walk the campus digitally.

Share notable updates with admissions

If your heart is on a certain school, Near says it's helpful to provide an update of admissions, but there could be little you can do to increase your chances.

“There are things that happened between November 1 and now that it is worth updating. Often a sports season has ended, the qualifications have come out for the first semester or the first trimester. Definitely, for children who submitted an application early and were postponed, updates are really useful because they know a good amount of time has passed, ”he said. "For students who make decisions regularly … I'm always very cautious with updates for that group, unless it's really worth mentioning, such as praise or awards at the regional or state level."

Keep your eyes open when it comes to finances

The other important consideration is finance. Near's advice for parents is to talk openly about finances as soon as possible.

"I think people shy away from these honest conversations, but my children who have had the least amount of stress have their eyes wide open," he said.

Once the base is in place, there is often some flexibility. Although admission decisions generally cannot be negotiated, financial aid packages often do, especially if new financial information is available.

Financial documents are presented two years before, which means they are old data, says Near. Family income may fluctuate or a parent loses a job. "I usually encourage those families to go to … the school's financial aid office or call to find out what adjustments they can make, if they can do anything."

Near also recommends looking for local scholarships, often posted on the high school bulletin boards. This reduces competition and makes a prize more likely. There are also subsidized loans, which do not begin to accrue interest while attending school full time; without subsidy, they do; and private, which are offered by banks in opposition to the federal government.

If you need a large financial aid package, Near recommends applying to schools where it is above your average applicant profile, where you have a higher than average SAT score, a better GPA or more leadership activities, because the school will be most likely to grant merit scholarships.

"The schools in which you are above your profile are not only academic but also financial guarantees," said Near. She recommends using research tools like Big Future from CollegeBoard and Naviance.

Find joy in each acceptance

Finally, Near emphasized the importance of finding joy in the process.

“Celebrate each individual acceptance. It is very easy to say "I knew I would go there," he said. Be considerate, she suggests. This could be your classmate's dream or come to school. She added: "Entering college is a big problem, and I want parents to celebrate it in front of their children."