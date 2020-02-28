How the & # 39; dark fishing & # 39; sails beneath the radar to plunder the oceans | Oceans

%MINIFYHTMLac6a575da2da125aac2acedf72550d6211% %MINIFYHTMLac6a575da2da125aac2acedf72550d6212%

In September last year, Greenpeace's arctic ship, Arctic Sunrise, was scanning the mid-Atlantic ocean, thousands of miles from anywhere. On board, the researchers were looking for boats that did everything possible because they were not found.

One of them was the Taiwanese fishing vessel, the Hung Hwa, a longline capable of crossing barley lines over 100 kilometers (62 miles) long, mainly targeting tuna species. He had turned off his satellite locator, the Automatic Identification System (AIS).

It had "darkened."

A fishing vessel can do that to avoid competition from other ships or to prevent pirate attacks. But it often coincides with a transshipment at sea: the unloading of the catch of a fishing boat in what is known as a pea coat or a giant refrigerated cargo ship.

The transfer escape

Transhipment is the vital element of the fishing industry in distant waters. It allows fishing boats to remain in the sea without returning to the port for months because they can discharge their catch in what are effectively colossal floating freezers.

As part of the process, reefers replenish and resupply fishing vessels, allowing them to return directly to do what they do: catch fish without rest.

The problem is that the transshipment of fish in the middle of the ocean presents an important gap in the monitoring of fishing activities.

By unloading at sea, ships can smuggle illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) catches into the market by mixing them with legal catches.

This makes it extremely difficult to detect fraud or track a shipment to the ship that caught it. It also allows entire fleets to operate out of sight, where they can hide illegal catches and operate without returning to the port.

Under the radar

On the bridge of the Arctic Sunrise, Greenpeace researchers were scrutinizing the navigation screens, following the satellite tracks of the vessels in their ocean sector. His suspicions arose when a refrigerated vessel owned by Taiwan and registered in Panama called Hsiang Hao, seemed to slowly sail in a loitering pattern, effectively circling for several hours.

There was no other ship present, at least none with AIS.

But the next day, the Arctic Sunrise intercepted the Hsiang Hao and there, next to the Hung Hwa, still "dark,quot;, did not transmit its satellite location.

If the boats deactivate their satellite tracking, it means that nobody sees what happens at sea and makes the high seas a black hole of fishing activity. Sophie Cooke, Greenpeace

And from the Hung Hwa winery, dozens and dozens of frozen, frozen and steaming tuna and shark in the humid equatorial air were transported to the refrigerated ship.

Greenpeace lead researcher Sophie Cooke said there are many reasons why ships may not want to appear on the satellite.

"Some of them could be legitimate," he said. "But many times, it's because they want to avoid detection or they want to go to areas that aren't allowed. Or they want to meet another ship in the sea and they don't want to be seen."

"If the ships deactivate their satellite tracking, it means that nobody sees what happens at sea and makes the high seas a black hole of fishing activity," Cooke added.

The second companion Helena De Carlos Watts and the principal investigator, Sophie Cooke, on the right, observe the radar screen while the Arctic Sunrise approaches a target ship in the South Atlantic Ocean (Tommy Trenchard / Greenpeace)

The investigation

In 2017, Greenpeace set out to understand the scale and misuse of AIS by the world reefer industry. They investigated the movements, behavior and structures of owners of more than 400 reefers identified as capable of participating in transshipments at sea.

In the resulting report that has just been published, the investigative team said that the most striking was the amount of transfers between fishing vessels that have darkened due to their participation in illegal fishing.

"It is very difficult to know the exact amount of IUU fishing activity that is happening," said Will McCallum, chief of oceans at Greenpeace, "but what we do know is that the transshipment allows vessels to stay away in the sea where they are outside. of scrutiny. " , out of mind and out of sight. "

McCallum said they can track exactly where the global fleet of refrigerated cargo ships is operating.

"For example, we can see that they are in the southwestern Atlantic, which is a part of the world where there is very little, to the point that there is almost no fishing management for many fishing vessels," he said.

& # 39; Flags of convenience & # 39;

The Greenpeace report highlights how the global fleet of reefers hides behind complex ownership structures and "flags of convenience,quot; that reduce accountability and transparency.

The largest private company operating in the sector is owned by the Greek shipping tycoon Thanasis Laskaridis, whose vessels cross the seas around the world, from the North Atlantic to the South Pacific.

Investigators also discovered that because the transshipment allows fishing boats to spend months or even years at sea without returning to the port, it leaves the crews open to abuse. Being so far from scrutiny and the prying eyes of the port inspectors for so long increases the possibility that boat owners can effectively enslave their crew.

Many cases have been documented, according to the report, of fishermen who are forced to work exhausting shifts in unsafe conditions, who withhold their payment and confiscate documents. There are even reports that the crew is denied access to clean food and drinking water.

The Arctic Dawn (Tommy Trenchard / Greenpeace)

Close gaps in ocean governance

McCallum said the investigation demonstrates the urgent need for greater scrutiny.

"Reefers should have observers on board to track where the capture comes from and make sure that we are not clouding global supply chains." The ultimate goal would be the gradual elimination of transhipment at sea.

It is not about the seriousness of the serious assault that is taking place in our oceans and everything that lives in them. Overfishing is wreaking havoc on marine life while threatening food security and the livelihoods of billions of people.

This year will be significant for the world, from the crucial climate conference in Glasgow in November to a historic summit on biodiversity in October in China. But, for the Greenpeace oceans team, all eyes are now in New York in March, when maximum effort is being focused on implementing a global treaty on the oceans at a UN vital conference.

"We need a strong ocean treaty," McCallum said. "We need a single holistic way to manage these international waters, which are so far from the land that it is very difficult for a single country or group of countries to monitor and regulate. Therefore, a global ocean treaty would cover some of the governance gaps that we are seeing right now. "

The objective is to ensure that 30 percent of the world's oceans are beyond the reach of any type of exploitation, from fishing to deep-sea mining. And that way those remote waters that often harbor virgin ecosystems would be better protected from the darkening fleet to pursue and dispatch their catches.