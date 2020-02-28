It has not been strange and strange news for the royal family of Great Britain in recent months.

The scandal tends to have the boldest type, but joyful occasions also appear in the headlines, and Princess Beatriz is preparing to marry a real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. They announced their engagement in September after about a year of appointments, and, as it turned out, only a few weeks before Prince Harry Y Meghan markleHe revealed how unhappy they had been with the British press, and the situation shot up from there.

Given everything that is happening, including two divorces in the family, it will certainly be good for the queen to see an unequivocally happy occasion on the calendar.

But while Beatrice's wedding day was never going to be Harry and Meghan's global wedding event, the eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York is planning a much more private event than her sister Eugenics princessThe royal wedding was less than two years ago. And she has her reasons.