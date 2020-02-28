How Princess Beatriz is preparing silently for her own royal wedding

It has not been strange and strange news for the royal family of Great Britain in recent months.
The scandal tends to have the boldest type, but joyful occasions also appear in the headlines, and Princess Beatriz is preparing to marry a real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. They announced their engagement in September after about a year of appointments, and, as it turned out, only a few weeks before Prince Harry Y Meghan markleHe revealed how unhappy they had been with the British press, and the situation shot up from there.
Given everything that is happening, including two divorces in the family, it will certainly be good for the queen to see an unequivocally happy occasion on the calendar.
But while Beatrice's wedding day was never going to be Harry and Meghan's global wedding event, the eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York is planning a much more private event than her sister Eugenics princessThe royal wedding was less than two years ago. And she has her reasons.
In October, a source said Persons that, although Beatrice and Eugenie are very close, "Beatrice is more reserved and discreet. She stops more, is very polite, very well educated but more formal and calm in her personality, so I think it will be very different. Wedding with Eugenia ".
Eugenia and Jack brooksbank He married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, after which the queen organized a cocktail at Windsor Castle before the night party organized by the bride's parents at the official home of the Duke of York, Royal Lodge.
But as the weeks went by, no further details were given about Beatrice's big day, not even the date. A source told E! News from last month, after so much time elapsed between the announcement of the commitment and any other details, "some of the plans,quot; were "under review."
Finally, the scheme of the plan was announced a few weeks ago: Beatrice and Edoardo will marry on May 29 in the Royal Chapel of the Palace of St. James in London, the ceremony will be followed by a reception in the garden at Buckingham Palace . for the queen
The 31-year-old woman, who had changed her heels for slippers by the time she left the hotel after the party. Kate Middleton Y Prince WilliamAt the wedding of 2011, you can direct your guests to another place where guests can dance all night, but expect it to be even more strictly VIP than the palace evening.
But while as the queen's granddaughter she still receives the royal treatment, there were some things about the celebration that had to be reevaluated in light of what was happening with her father, Prince andrew.
The Duke of York he was forced to step on below his royal duties in November, more consequences of his disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight about the dishonest businessman Jeffrey Epstein, whom he considered a friend and with whom he continued to associate, even after Epstein spent 13 months in prison as of 2008 for requesting the prostitution of minors.
Andrew's friendship with Epstein pursued him to varying degrees over the past decade, but he was subject to a renewed fire after Epstein died in an apparent suicide last August in jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.
During the deaf tone session, Andrew again denied the claims of Virginia Giuffre (née Roberts), who alleges that Epstein forced her to have sex with the Duke of York while she was still a minor. The Duke said he did not remember ever meeting her, despite the existence of a photo allegedly taken in 2001 that shows Andrew with his arm around his waist. Roberts appeared on the BBC Panorama weeks later and he held on to his story.
Talking to Britain Times, a palace source described Andrew's interview as "one of the worst public relations movements in recent history."
And he arrived just in time to plan his first-born daughter's wedding, which, whether Beatrice imagined something more striking or not, will have to be more discreet than Eugenie's.
"Everyone at the moment is worried about Bea," a source said. Tonight entertainment in December. "Poor Bea. She deserves to have the wedding she wants and the public will go crazy."
Later that month, Andrew was not at Beatrice and Edoardo's engagement party at the Chiltern Firehouse in London, while Eugenie and his mother, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, were. (The party also continued as scheduled, despite rumors that it could be postponed or canceled altogether.)
Sarah has divorced Andrew since 1996, but they have lived together for more than a decade (as friends, keeping separate rooms) and, with nothing to lose in the sensationalist department, having received more attention than most in her day, the Duchess popularly known as Fergie remains the most unconditional public defender of her ex-husband.
"It is very rare to meet people who can speak from their hearts with honesty and pure truth, who stand firm and firm in their beliefs," he wrote on Instagram the day before its publication. Newsnight interview transmitted. "Andrew is a true and true gentleman and is stoically firm not only in his duty but also in his kindness and kindness to always see the best of people. I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of principles, who dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stand firm with his sense of honor and truth.
"For so many years he has fulfilled his duties for Britain and The Monarch. It is time for Andrew to stand firm now, and that is what he has done, and I am with him every step of the way and it is an honor for us. I have always walked tall and strong, he for me and I for him. We are the best examples of joint upbringing, with our two girls and I return to my three C & # 39; s. Communicate Commitment to Compassion. "
Still, there are limits.
Sarah refrained from publishing again until New Year's Day, when she wrote: "As the sun sets in 2019, I search the mountains for strength and wisdom to guide us all on a magical and enlightened path … Happy new year by 2020. So much love in abundance. "
But while he did not give more details than in recent years, when he wished Andrew a simple happy birthday on Instagram on February 19, he still did, and Eugenie also wished his father a happy birthday on Instagram. Not all the comments were of the variety "you are protecting a bad person,quot;, and many were in fact quite understanding, but even the publication of The Royal Family, with a photo of Andrew when he was a baby, received his share of violent reaction .
Beatrice, meanwhile, is not in social networks.
In August, after Epstein died and Andrew's name was once again one of the deceased's most prominent friends, a source said Sun that Beatrice and Eugenie "are very close to their father and support him a lot,quot;.
With everything that has happened since then, that support could have remained in the way, especially because Eugenie had to postpone indefinitely the plans to launch a podcast on the scourge of world sex trafficking and Beatrice, an executive of a software and data company , is in charge of a program that supports women in leadership positions, but it seems that the first family approach endures.
Beatrice and Edoardo and Eugenie and Jack joined the Christmas festivities with the queen in Sandringham, as did her father, who was walking with her brother. Prince carlos on the annual walk from the house to the nearby Church of Santa María Magdalena.
The woman behind Kris's Royal Replies Instagram account, which publishes every part of the correspondence received from members of the royal family, proudly shared a photo this week of Sarah, Andrew, Beatrice and Eugenie that the Duchess of York mailed Jan. 4, part of a thank you package for the Christmas card you sent.
Beatrice and Edoardo were also among the small group that attended a 60th birthday party for Andrew at Royal Lodge on February 19. Originally more fanfare was planned to mark the milestone nationwide, Andrew was the first child born in a reigning monarch in 103 years. , but finally toned to the bottom.
Although it will still be quite great for non-real standards, Beatrice's wedding has also dimmed.
"The date was changed twice to adjust (to the scandal that unfolds)", a source saying Persons Recently. "It will be smaller than the original plan."
It was very unlikely that Beatrice's ceremony was televised, considering that Eugenie did not, but Eugenie and Jack did They have a procession of carriages later, and Beatrice and Edoardo are choosing not to participate in that public moment. (Since a segment of the public was not happy with the taxpayers' money destined to the high security costs for William and Harry's weddings, or even the lower cost for Eugenie, you can bet that they are closely watching the bill for this one.)
Andrew plans to take his daughter down the hall, shared the fountain, and the Duke of York "will probably make a toast at the reception like any father of the bride. They will try to normalize this as much as possible."
What is still unclear is who else will be there, apart from the immediate family of the bride. The queen, who has been seen riding horses across the grounds of Windsor Castle and attending church with her son several times since the scandal broke out, will probably be there, but these days Beatrice's 98-year-old grandfather . Prince Philip, wait to see how the morning of the big events feels instead of committing in advance. He arrived at Eugenie's wedding in October 2018, and was there to see Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of the queen's cousin Prince Michael of Kent, tie the knot last May.
Sarah enthusiastically helped Eugenie with her wedding preparations and is also there for what Beatrice needs. And thanks to a recent change in British law, the mother of the bride can now sign her daughter's marriage certificate if they wish. Previously, only parent signatures were allowed.
But the ink of the calligrapher on the invitations may not be dry yet and is already waiting to see if Harry and Meghan, now dividing time between Canada and the United Kingdom, attend.
Historically, Harry has been very close to Beatrice and Eugenie (who was one of the first family members to meet Meghan in 2016), and made sure that his mother, who was not in the good intentions of the palace when they took place At William and Kate's wedding in 2011, he was invited to his wedding on May 19, 2018. Meghan was showing the slightest hint of a baby bump when Eugenie married later that year.
Of course, the couple, sometimes known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be invited, but all eyes will be on the RSVP.
