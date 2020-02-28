How Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean emerged from a scandalous past

%MINIFYHTML28e8d6fad8301eed00a272a2c029280a13% %MINIFYHTML28e8d6fad8301eed00a272a2c029280a14%

The waves were a cold blue and the clouds were minimal, but even in the Bahamas, Brittany Aldean I could feel the shadow.



Only a few hours after she and her husband Jason boarded a private jet in early 2018 for their first vacation since they became parents and children Memphis Months earlier, he was already defending himself against the insults of some of his more than one million Instagram followers. "Everyone is different," one fan wrote, "but I would take the baby and just take someone else."

But Brittany wasn't looking for additional opinions. He called the beach getaway "very necessary," he wrote, "the holidays are fine for new parents. Sometimes, after being pregnant for almost a year, locked in a house for weeks, you need some sun and time for adults. " And if you disagree with his opinion, he had a simple request: "Do me a favor and stop following me. You will NOT be missed."