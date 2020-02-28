How Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean emerged from a scandalous past

The waves were a cold blue and the clouds were minimal, but even in the Bahamas, Brittany Aldean I could feel the shadow.
Only a few hours after she and her husband Jason boarded a private jet in early 2018 for their first vacation since they became parents and children Memphis Months earlier, he was already defending himself against the insults of some of his more than one million Instagram followers. "Everyone is different," one fan wrote, "but I would take the baby and just take someone else."
But Brittany wasn't looking for additional opinions. He called the beach getaway "very necessary," he wrote, "the holidays are fine for new parents. Sometimes, after being pregnant for almost a year, locked in a house for weeks, you need some sun and time for adults. " And if you disagree with his opinion, he had a simple request: "Do me a favor and stop following me. You will NOT be missed."
After all, the couple has had enough animosity for a lifetime.
For better or worse, the love story of the quadruple platinum country singer with the 32-year-old lifestyle blogger has all the features for a great country song. There is a small drama (the ACM Awards Male Vocalist of the Year was photographed kissing the American idol alum in september 2012, while still marrying his first wife Jessica Ussery), a hint of heartbreak (after trying for seven months to fix his union with Ussery, Jason filed for divorce) and, finally, that coveted happy ending.
When Brittany and Jason, who turn 43 today, got married on a beach in Mexico in 2015, Brittany said We weekly"We've been through a lot and we always wanted this to be the result. That we can spend the rest of our lives together is really, really impressive."
Brittany Aldean / Instagram
Growing up in little Macon, Georgia, Jason always had a great vision. Son of federal workers Barry and Debbie (divorced when he was three years old), he was a baseball star at the distinguished private Windsor Academy, but he dreamed of doing more than getting him out of the park.
From the age of 14, Jason would take the stage at the local VFW lounge where his mother played bingo, making versions of Alabama hits, Merle haggard, Tracy Lawrence and Guns N & # 39; Roses. When he graduated from high school, he avoided an offer of scholarships to play college ball, in favor of driving a Pepsi truck during the day and working on the festival circuit and the best club in Macon, Whiskey River, at night . "When the Braves didn't recruit me," he explained, "I decided to immerse myself in music full time."
His first great success came in 1998, when producer Michael Knox discovered the 21-year-old girl performing at a Macon talent show. "I had been looking for a sandfield boy for five years, we hadn't had one since Garth Brooks, who could take a heavy metal approach and really explode," Knox said. Billboard. "But I had to be a true country boy to make it work. And I knew I could do it."
When he married Ussery High School's girlfriend and they welcomed their two daughters:Keeley, now 17, and Kendyl, now 12, Jason struggled to forge a career in music. He was dropped from the Nashville Capitol, then lost a concert as a songwriter for the staff. "My wife was very encouraging, but I was ready to go home with her tail between her legs," he said.
It wasn't until his 2008 single "She & # 39; s Country,quot; topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs list "that I realized: & # 39; Okay, you may not have to go back to work at Pepsi,quot;, Aldean said Billboard.
But while his career soared, his relationship failed. "You know, obviously, things were happening in my marriage at the time when I just wasn't very happy," he explained in a 2013 interview to In the foreground with Robin Roberts: countdown to the CMA Awards. "And you go out and let your guard down a bit and things happen."
Photo by Rick Diamond / Getty Images for ACM
Things in this case, refer to a session of drunken kisses with the cheerleader of the Charlotte Bobcats Brittany at the West Hollywood bar The Den On Sunset.
When the images of the September 2012 incident, captured by cell phone cameras, arrived on the Internet, a contrite Jason immediately entered damage control. On Facebook, he issued a firm apology, explaining why he ended up "shaming my family and me." His story: While I was in Los Angeles for his My Kinda Party tour, "I drank too much to drink, I let the party go out of control and acted inappropriately."
But he swore he didn't completely betray the woman he once called his "best friend." After the illicit kiss, "I left alone," he swore, "he took the bus to our next show and that's the end of the story."
And it almost was. At first, the singer of "Burn It Down,quot; seemed really committed to regaining his wife's confidence. "We are working on it," he told E! News one month after the incident. "We're trying to move on, that's the most important thing."
And Ussery, who joined him on the red carpet at the CMA Awards on November 1, seemed open to moving on. In a sitting with CBS this morning Jason explained that they had been through "many things,quot; in their nearly two decades together. "I would say that they are going to ask any couple who have been married for 30, 40 or 50 years," said the country's superstar, suggesting that everyone has their problems. His wife accepted: "I would love to hear your story."
But despite all his explanations, the duo's story ended with Jason requesting a divorce in April 2013, explaining in a statement that Ussery "will always be important to me because she is the mother of my children, and I know we will always do both our daughters our number one priority. "
Evan Agostini / Invision / A
However, within a year, Brittany was ranking quite high.
The couple became public with their renewed romance at the 2014 CMT Awards in June. And for July, I was taking Instagram photos of them together and increasingly impatient with the disapproval of their fans.
He captioned an August photo with a complaint detailing that he was "so sick,quot; of people judging his romance. "I made mistakes, but I'm a better person because of that," he wrote, "and I wouldn't change anything. I'm happier than I've ever been." It's a feeling that echoed Billboard the following month, telling detractors: "It's been two years of this shit, get over it now!"
After all, their union is not going anywhere. About six months after he proposed in September 2014, the couple got married. (In a happy ending for all the spins, Ussery remarried later that year.)
Oceanside's case at the Mahékal resort in Mexico saw Jason's father and godfather, Barry williams, give Brittany a warm welcome to the family: "He summed it up by saying that if we ever parted, he will stay with Brittany and get rid of me," Jason said. We weekly"And his officiant, Willie robertson, dispense some crucial marriage advice.
"I was comparing marriage to building a house," Jason said of the Duck dynasty star, an old friend and hunting friend, "and saying what we do from now on determines whether it will be a well-built house or one that could fall apart. He said it is up to us to decide where we want our relationship. Let's go."
For a while, Brittany told him We weekly, his approach was simply to "experience the journey." But soon the couple was anxious for a new path. "In the next few years, we probably want to have children," said the "Night Train,quot; singer. Persons in 2015, adding that her daughters were eager to have a brother. "They want a brother, so we'll see what we can do about it."
It is a promise they kept. In May 2017, the couple, along with Keeley and Kendyl, revealed that they were expecting a baby. And after much debate: "Names that I liked, she didn't like and names that she liked, I didn't like them," Jason said. Field and current"They decided to call it Memphis, a nod to the beloved city of music legend Elvis Presley." "I've always been a big fan of Elvis," Jason explained to Country Countdown USA Of the choice. "I just wanted him to have a name that wasn't common."
And like the boy's nickname, Brittany's pregnancy was far from ordinary. Two months before welcoming the 9-pound, 5-ounce package, he joined his boy at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in October 2017.
I was sitting with friends in a tent when the shots exploded during their performance. "As you can imagine, my first instinct was to run towards him and his was the same," he wrote in an emotional Instagram post. "When we left the team on stage with some of our relatives on the road, the bullets flew … all I could think was: & # 39; I couldn't even hold my baby & # 39;". We all make sure that others know we love them and then we took cover where we stayed for the next two hours. "
The experience made the arrival of Memphis on December 1 even more special, notes Jason. After the tragedy that left 58 people dead, "It definitely took me a little time to understand and I needed some free time to get away a little and go home," he explained in January. 26 interview with The Highway by SiriusXM.
There, he was able to completely immerse himself in the arrival of his baby: "In a couple of months I saw the worst thing he could experience and then I saw the best thing he could experience, with his birth."
Now, the world of new parents is a mixture of exciting experiences (Brittany, a student at the University of Alabama and Jason, a Georgia fan for a long time, enjoyed the game of the 2018 National University Soccer Playoff Championship from the bench) and mundane. Her first outing after the baby outside her property in the Nashville area went to Target, the place Brittany calls "our second home." And on January 25 he published about a diaper change experience that saw Memphis urinate "on us."
The disaster did little to dissuade them from the wonders of parenting: "How can you be angry with this face?" He wrote on Instagram, and his daughter. Navy Rome He joined the clan last February, giving the busy parents two children under three.
With younger brothers ready to accompany parts of the Aldean We Back tour this year, "We will have a two-year-old and one-year-old boy on the bus this summer," he told E! News from last month. "The kids get a little crazy on the bus, so I leave it to my wife how much or how little she wants to go out with the babies. The bus was built with them in mind and is ready to leave. When they want to leave."
But their children are almost the only people for whom the couple is willing to lean back.
"At this point, people are going to think whatever they think of me. And I won't spend my time trying to convince them, & # 39; No, I'm not like that & # 39;" said Jason Rolling Stone Country in 2016. "I know who I am, and the people closest to me know it, and many of the things that have happened over the years have been unfortunate and unplanned, but it is what it is."
That doesn't mean he doesn't regret it. "I'm not going to sit here and say I could do it on profit, would it do everything exactly the same? Probably not. It would change some things and the way I handled some of that," he told the magazine. "But I will not say that I would change the result, because I would not."
(Originally published on April 3, 2018 at 5 a.m. PT)