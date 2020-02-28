Hospitals and clinics are preparing for patients with coronavirus – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (Up News Info) – While Minnesota is preparing to fight the coronavirus, now officially known as the Health Commissioner "COVID-19," Jan Malcom says it's a matter of when, not yes.

In an afternoon teleconference update, Commissioner Malcolm said: "We must anticipate that one or more cases of COVID-19 will be confirmed in the coming weeks."

But of four people evaluated in the state so far, none have tested positive for respiratory disease. Still, clinics and hospitals across the state are preparing for when they will.

"We are in one of our classification rooms here in our emergency department," said Jessica Nerby, infection prevention manager at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

It is where a patient at Abbott Northwestern Hospital would begin the initial detection of coronavirus.

“We always ask them about trips abroad and other screening questions, such as how they feel today, do you have a cough, fever or sore throat? And if they say yes to that, we ask them to wear a mask because we want to contain the virus, ”Nerby said.

That is critical to stop a wider spread of the disease. Coronavirus is transmitted to other people primarily through respiratory air droplets.

That is why medical personnel who care for patients will use this special device called CAPR or air purifying respirators. It is like a high-tech helmet with a transparent mask attached. It is designed to protect your face from particles in the air while purifying the air around you.

"What it does is that the air is filtered and then the health worker is expelled," Nerby said.

Nearby, medical supply cars carry disinfectants and signs, gowns and gloves. And each of the sorting rooms can be sealed with a negative air pressure. That will ensure absolute containment of the virus.

"The air is contained in the room, so it can't escape and send infectious particles to the hall," Nerby said.

Hospitals and clinics have their protocols established, but for the general public, the best protection is common sense.

“We know how to protect ourselves against respiratory viruses in the community. Wash your hands, cover your nose and mouth if we sneeze and stay home if you're sick, "Nerby said.