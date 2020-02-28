Historic Dry February Raises Drought Concerns in the Bay Area – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – February has been a magnificently beautiful month for the Bay Area climate, but the fact that the region did not receive a single drop of rain in the last four weeks has raised some concerns about the drought.

The US Drought Monitor UU. He said that at the beginning of the month, some section of California was listed as "abnormally dry." This week, some areas now show signs of "moderate drought."

%MINIFYHTMLe900271c9aabf92ea2da610a3fd4a25a13% %MINIFYHTMLe900271c9aabf92ea2da610a3fd4a25a14%

"Variability is part of living in California," said David Briggs, Water Operations Manager for the East Bay Municipal Water District.

%MINIFYHTMLe900271c9aabf92ea2da610a3fd4a25a15% %MINIFYHTMLe900271c9aabf92ea2da610a3fd4a25a16%

It is your job to monitor the use and supply of water.

“We get to the water year in good shape, which is really helping us overcome this dry period. And fortunately, we still have some months left, ”said Briggs.

Warm February is tricking some plants into thinking that spring has come. Some sprout early. Flower Land Nursery grower Griff Hulsey said area residents are also starting to plant early.

“When we see good weather, we often see many more people. And we've been recently, ”said Hulsey.

Griff warns people to always use drought tolerant plants and also warns that there is still time for cold and wet weather, despite the recent warm weather.

"That would be great, because anything from here on out will be a great help," Hulsey said about the possibility of rain.

Experts say that heat and cold, wet and dry is the new norm.

“We are in a warm and dry period right now. Within a month, all this may seem like a slight memory if we are in the rain and the coldest weather, "said Briggs.