Hilary Duff felt the responsibility of confronting the photographer

Hilary Duff He may be a public person, but his children and his friends never signed up for it.
That is why the mother of two took matters into her own hands when she noticed a strange man photographing her son's soccer game last weekend. He approached the person, who claimed to be "practicing,quot; the photograph and demanded that he leave since he was bothering the other people in the game. "It's just an awkward factor that these are 7-year-olds and don't have a child here. They are our children and we would like to protect them," Duff told the man.
Finally, the police got involved, but said they couldn't do anything since it was a public park. She recalled: "The police were, you know, quite derogatory to me, saying: & # 39; What do you want us to do? You're in a public park & # 39; well, yes, I'm in a public park, I'm in a place where children play and children should be safe here. "
Now him Lizzie McGuire Star is revealing why she feels so determined to prevent strangers from taking photos of her children, along with others.
"Sometimes I feel that since I take the paparazzi there, it is my responsibility to say: & # 39; Hey, give it space, back off, go away or whatever & # 39;". This was not right with me. That's my opinion that it's wrong, "he explained to the ladies of The conversation. "Whatever universe I am in, I will protect my children."
He added that photographers are enabled by "laws that say they can do that," but said he "will never tolerate it."
"I have days when I am fed up and days when I can ignore it and many times they are respectful to me," he shared. But, at the end of the day, a mother has to do what a mother has to do.
In the future, the celebrity hopes that there will be a change in the laws that allow this "creepy,quot; behavior. He previously said: "When people say that's what you get for signing up to be a celebrity, they honestly make me sick. This is every day of every month and it's just not right. If it's not a & # 39; celebrity & # 39 ; (sorry use that word) I was dealing with this, the law would be involved. "
He also revealed that his children "hate,quot; the hordes of men who follow them while dealing with their affairs. Hilary shared on social networks: "In a world where women get all these rights, this doesn't seem right to me."