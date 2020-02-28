Hilary Duff felt the responsibility of confronting the photographer

Hilary Duff He may be a public person, but his children and his friends never signed up for it.

%MINIFYHTMLd06ccf8bb0bdb048a8b5a4e7565ba38911% %MINIFYHTMLd06ccf8bb0bdb048a8b5a4e7565ba38912%

That is why the mother of two took matters into her own hands when she noticed a strange man photographing her son's soccer game last weekend. He approached the person, who claimed to be "practicing,quot; the photograph and demanded that he leave since he was bothering the other people in the game. "It's just an awkward factor that these are 7-year-olds and don't have a child here. They are our children and we would like to protect them," Duff told the man.

Finally, the police got involved, but said they couldn't do anything since it was a public park. She recalled: "The police were, you know, quite derogatory to me, saying: & # 39; What do you want us to do? You're in a public park & ​​# 39; well, yes, I'm in a public park, I'm in a place where children play and children should be safe here. "

Now him Lizzie McGuire Star is revealing why she feels so determined to prevent strangers from taking photos of her children, along with others.