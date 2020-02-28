Hilary Duff begs Disney to let Lizzie McGuire go to Hulu

This is do not what are our dreams for him Lizzie McGuire The revival was done.

In a statement posted on your Instagram account on Friday, Hilary Duff he asked Disney + to waive the rights to broadcast the series to Hulu because of the concern that the subscription platform is too familiar for the topics included in the new Lizzie McGuire.

As Duff shared, "I was incredibly excited to launch Genoveva in D + and my passion remains! However, I feel a great responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up looking at her. I would be hurting everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the roof of a PG classification. "

"It is important to me that, just as your experiences as a preteen / teenager navigating through life were authentic, your next chapters are equally real and easy to relate," he continued.

The former Disney darling said it would be a "dream,quot; if Lizzie McGuire could be transmitted to Hulu, which is the majority property of The Walt Disney Company, concluding, "and could bring this beloved character back to life."