Hilary Duff begs Disney to let Lizzie McGuire go to Hulu

Walt Disney Company / Image Group LA through Getty Images
In a statement posted on your Instagram account on Friday, Hilary Duff he asked Disney + to waive the rights to broadcast the series to Hulu because of the concern that the subscription platform is too familiar for the topics included in the new Lizzie McGuire.
As Duff shared, "I was incredibly excited to launch Genoveva in D + and my passion remains! However, I feel a great responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up looking at her. I would be hurting everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the roof of a PG classification. "
"It is important to me that, just as your experiences as a preteen / teenager navigating through life were authentic, your next chapters are equally real and easy to relate," he continued.
The former Disney darling said it would be a "dream,quot; if Lizzie McGuire could be transmitted to Hulu, which is the majority property of The Walt Disney Company, concluding, "and could bring this beloved character back to life."
Duff's comments were triggered by the recent news that the Love simoninspired series titled Love victor It would air on Hulu instead of Disney + due to its "adult,quot; content.
Trouble has affected the old Disney Channel series since its original creator, who signed for the sequel, abruptly left the show after filming two episodes.
In a recent interview with Variey, Terri Minsky He shared a feeling similar to Duff's.
"I am very proud of the two episodes we did," she said. "Hilary has an understanding of Lizzie McGuire at age 30 who needs to be seen. It's a wonderful thing to see. I would love to see the program exist, but ideally I would love it if I could get that treatment to go to Hulu and do the program we were doing. That is the part where I am completely in the dark. It is important for me that this program be important for people. I felt I wanted to do a program that was worthy of that kind of devotion. "
A spokesman for Disney + said Variety in response, "We stopped production in Lizzie McGuire A few weeks ago to give time to a new creative development. Our goal is to resume production and tell an authentic story that connects with the millions who are emotionally involved in the character, and also with a new generation of spectators. "
If anyone can achieve this, it is Hilary, so cross your fingers!