Hilary Duff asks Disney to move Lizzie McGuire's reboot to Hulu instead of Disney +

%MINIFYHTML4a054ee9a93d700427a5e1b863f0912c11% %MINIFYHTML4a054ee9a93d700427a5e1b863f0912c12%

Disney's new CEO, Bob Chapek, has only been at work for a few days, and already has a controversy to deal with. Hilary Duff, whose career was launched by the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire, asks the company to move the restart of Disney Plus to Hulu. The actress and singer posted the request on her Instagram on Friday night.

"I was incredibly excited to release,quot; Lizzie "in D + and my passion continues," Duff wrote. "However, I feel a great responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with Lizzie who, like me, grew up looking at her. I would do bad service to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live below limit of a PG classification ".

%MINIFYHTML4a054ee9a93d700427a5e1b863f0912c13% %MINIFYHTML4a054ee9a93d700427a5e1b863f0912c14%

Duff said it would be "a dream,quot; if Disney approves the change to Hulu, "and could bring this beloved character to life."

%MINIFYHTML4a054ee9a93d700427a5e1b863f0912c15% %MINIFYHTML4a054ee9a93d700427a5e1b863f0912c16%

Variety has a good summary of the current situation; Duff and Lizzie McGuire The creator (and original showrunner for the reboot) Terri Minsky hoped to create a more mature show that reflected the character's adult life. They completed a couple of episodes, and then Disney decided to change course, to the point that Minsky was eliminated from the new series.

Duff is clearly unhappy with those changes and believes that Hulu can be a mutually beneficial solution. Disney has said that Hulu will host the adult-oriented content that the company considers too much for Disney Plus.

Just this week, Disney said it's original Love simon series (based on the movie) will make this movement accurate. So, if you are Hilary Duff, why not push for the same? In his Instagram post, Duff said he wants the next chapter of McGuire to feel as "real and relatable,quot; to fans as the original series at the time it was aired.