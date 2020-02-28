High-profile Republican Elementary in the 12th North Texas Congress District – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Republican primary for the 12th Congressional District in North Texas has become one of the highest profile races in the state.

Longtime congresswoman Kay Granger, first elected in 1996, faces former Colleyville mayor Chris Putnam in what has become a negative and expensive race in which both candidates are playing with their conservative credentials .

%MINIFYHTML6a122bd24ff51652cf42578e4e57241c11% %MINIFYHTML6a122bd24ff51652cf42578e4e57241c12%

You can't turn on the television without seeing ads from Congresswoman Kay Granger and her Republican rival, former Colleyville Mayor Chris Putnam.

"That's why people are incredibly excited because this is the first time there is a legitimate alternative for them to vote," Putnam said.

Granger says he believes voters will stay with her.

"Because they know me, they have met me in different offices, and my results and that is important," Granger said.

In 2016, Granger said that candidate Donald Trump should withdraw from consideration for the presidency after lewd comments on women registered 11 years earlier came out.

But Granger, now the senior member of the powerful House Assignments Committee, points out President Trump's support for her on Twitter in December.

Putnam says he hasn't hurt her. "Most people will understand very clearly that this was the policy of political judgment, I needed every vote of the House."

Granger disagrees. "I say that is ridiculous. If that were true, I would not have issued the past statements he said in support of me."

While Granger supports the President, Putnam has his share of endorsements that include Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and Wise Lane Akin County Sheriff.

After starting as a pro-choice, Granger says he became pro-life more than ten years ago.

Three pro-life groups recently backed up their record, even when the Democrats took control of the House.

Granger says: "I was able to maintain the pro-life language that had been there for years and I am very proud of that."

But Putnam is not impressed. “She has a leading role in appropriations. We are still sending $ 600 million in taxpayer money a year to Planned Parenthood. "

Federal funds are prohibited from paying for abortions.

Planned Parenthood provides health services to more than two million people a year.

Putnam says his priorities are border security, the Heartbeat Protection Law and reduce the size of the federal government.

Granger says border security, the army and infrastructure are his priorities.

SEE COMPLETE INTERVIEWS WITH BOTH CANDIDATES HERE