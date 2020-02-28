Hibernian 5 – 2 Inverness

Hibernian mutinied to sweep Inverness 5-2 aside and reach the semifinals of the Scottish Cup.

Adam Jackson took his account to three goals in his last four games to break the deadlock before Scott Allan and Greg Docherty put the Hibees in control.

Inverness threatened to provoke a frantic end when an effort diverted from Carl Tremarco reduced arrears, but his hopes for a poignant return were thwarted when former Hearts defender Brad McKay was fired.

Stephane Omeonga and Jamie Gullan opened their accounts for the club to add shine to the scoreboard and even a late consolation from Nikolay Todorov did nothing to bring out the brilliance of an integral win when the capital's club booked its place in Hampden.

Brad McKay receives a red card during the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup



Referee Nick Walsh rolled the ball on a breathless night by giving Hibs a penalty when Kevin McHattie was tried for dragging Marc McNulty to the grass in the area.

The reading loan striker, who missed a point shot against Livi, clearly wanted to take it himself, just to have Captain Paul Hanlon take the ball away. And, with McNulty clearly irritated, Mark Ridgers saved Hanlon's meek effort.

Tom Walsh went through weak challenges of Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson and shook the base of the pole with a fierce low momentum.

Stephane Omeonga celebrates with Martin Boyle after scoring Hibernian's fourth goal



Hibs took full advantage of that relief when Christian Doidge rose to launch a delivery of Paul McGinn on Jackson's path, who produced a fine instinctive volley beyond Ridgers from close range.

The hosts doubled their advantage as the time stamp approached. A skillful counterattack saw Martin Boyle find McNulty, which allowed the forward to slide a perfect pass through the goal so Allan crashed into the roof of the net.

Docherty entered the act when he found a cut of the excellent McGinn and shot home his third goal since joining the Rangers loan.

Nikolay Todorov of Inverness withdrew one to put it 5-2 during the game



Inverness's unconditional, Tremarco, briefly gave John Robertson's men some hope when his effort diverted from a narrow angle somehow twisted Ofir Marciano.

But that glimmer of hope vanished when McKay attacked Doidge with an ugly challenge from behind, which caused referee Walsh to give the defender his marching order.

With his opponents reduced to 10 men, the Omeonga substitute crashed a sensational boost in the upper corner before Gullan completed the scoring with his first high-level hit for Hibs.

A late goal by Todorov provided little comfort to Inverness, although the goal was enjoyed by the bustling band of fans traveling in the south gallery.