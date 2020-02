Here is a list of weekend closures in southeastern Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Transportation has published a weekend construction list in southeastern Michigan from Friday to Monday, March 2.

MDOT says that the weather affects all work and that rain, snow or cold temperatures can cause delays or cancellations.

Here is the list of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties:

I-75:

NORTHBOUND 75 – Oakland County:

– NB I-75 ALL CLOSED ON / OFF RAMPS, from McNichols to Crooks / Corporate, Friday from 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

– NB I-75 1 OPEN LANE, 7 miles to 8 miles, Friday at 10 p.m. at 5 am.

– NB I-75 CLOSED, 8 miles to Adams, Friday 11 pm- Monday 5am.

MONDAY:

– NB I-75, 2 OPEN LANES, 7 miles to Adams, Monday 5 am- NOVEMBER.

– NB I-75 ramp to WB I-696, RAMP CLOSED, Monday 5 am- NOVEMBER.

SOUTHBOUND 75 – Oakland County:

– SB I-75, Adams 11 miles away, 2 OPEN LANES, 1 closed, Friday 9 pm- NOVEMBER.

– SB I-75 ALL RAMPS ON / OFF CLOSED, Adams at 8 MILES, Friday 9 p.m. – Mon 5 a.m.

– SB 75, 1 OPEN LANE, 11 miles to 696, Friday 10 pm- Monday 5am.

– SB I-75 CLOSED, I-696 at 8 miles, Friday 11 pm- Mon 5am.

MONDAY:

-SB I-75, 11 miles to 8 miles, 2 OPEN LANES, Monday 5 am- NOVEMBER.

I-94:

Wayne – EB / WB I-94 on Inkster Rd, CLOSED intermittently, Sun 7 am to 9am.

I-696:

Oakland – EB / WB ramps I-696 closed at NB I-75, Friday 9 pm- Mon 5am.

Oakland – Ramps EB / WB I-696 closed to SB I-75, Friday 10 pm- Mon 5am.

M-8 : (Davison)

Wayne – Ramps EB / WB M-8 to NB I-75, RAMPS CLOSED, Friday 9 pm- Mon 5am.

M-39 : (Southfield Fwy)

Wayne – NB / SB M-39 on US-12, 1 OPEN LANE, Monday 9 am- NOVEMBER.

Wayne – SB M-39 Service Dr CLOSED, US-12 / Mich Ave to Village Rd, Tuesday, March 9.

M-59:

Oakland – WB M-59, Hickory Ridge to Tipsico Lake Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to Friday at 3 p.m.

US-12 : (Michigan Avenue)

Wayne: EB / WB US-12 on the M-39, right lane closed, Monday 9 a.m. to Friday 5 p.m.

