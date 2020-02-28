Henry Cavill can debut as New Wolverine in & # 39; Captain Marvel 2 & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLc7dded58d716f41e8b61c935012703c511% %MINIFYHTMLc7dded58d716f41e8b61c935012703c512%

It is rumored that the actor of & # 39; Man of Steel & # 39; He will play the new incarnation of the X-Men character and will join the superhero character of Brie Larson in the upcoming Marvel movie.

Henry Cavill You can change your Superman cape for adamantium claws. The British actor, who has played the last son of Krypton since 2013 "Iron Man"It is said that he portrays Wolverine and makes his debut in"Captain Marvel 2".

The rumor originated for the first time on the YouTube channel The Quartering. And although Cavill's words playing the X-Men character may sound quite extravagant, Wolverine and Captain Marvel's crossover is already happening in the comics.

The crossing of the big screen of the two characters is also possible now after the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney in 2019. The Mouse House has started distributing Marvel movies in 2010 since its acquisition of Marvel Entertainment in 2009.

Neither Marvel nor Cavill have responded to the rumor that it may appear in the "Captain Marvel"sequel, but this is not the first time it has been reported that he joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In August 2019, there are reports that the studio is recruiting him for a future film project.

If this happens, Cavill will leap from the Extended DC Universe to its biggest rival, MCU. The 36-year-old piece gained prominence and international recognition for playing Superman in "Man of Steel." He repeated the role in "Batman v Superman: the dawn of justice"(2016) and"League of Justice"(2017).

Batman's new independent film, however, has been in limbo after the warm reception of "Justice League," which caused speculation that Cavill could have hung up his Superman cape. However, in a 2019 interview with Men & # 39; s Health magazine, he insisted: "I have not given up the role. I still have a lot to give for Superman."

Wolverine itself was widely popularized on the big screen by Hugh Jackman, who made his character debut in the 2000s "X Men"He made his last appearance as the claw mutant in 2017"Logan".

"Captain Marvel 2", which has Brie Larson He is expected to repeat his role as Carol Danvers and his alter ego in 2022.