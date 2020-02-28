Heather Watson until the semifinal of the Mexican Open, Kyle Edmund knocked out | Tennis news

Watson will play No. 127 in the world Xiyu Wang in the semifinals





Heather Watson has won 4 WTA titles in her career.

British number 2, Heather Watson, strove for a 6-3, 1-6 and 6-1 victory to reserve her spot in the last four of the Mexican Open.

The British faced world number 86 Christina McHale for the opportunity to play Xiyu Wang and was comfortable while finishing the first set in 39 minutes.

A couple of breaks for the American saw Watson at the wrong end of a 5-1 score in the second set with McHale turning his first set point to force a decision.

However, Watson proved to be too good in the third, breaking 3-1 and 5-1 before serving the game.

Kyle Edmund is currently in 44th place in the ATP ranking

In the men's draw, Kyle Edmund lost his quarterfinal clash with American Taylor Fritz in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

Fritz registered 11 aces during the draw, with a break at 5-4 when he saw that the British lost the first set and two consecutive games of service dropped in the second proved costly.

