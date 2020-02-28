Heat spoils Doncic's 21st birthday, the best rebels 126-118 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson added 24 and the Miami Heat scored the first 13 points in the fourth quarter to cause a 126-118 victory over the Dallas Mavericks and spoil Luka Doncic's 21st birthday.

Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn each had 16 points for Miami. Seth Curry had a personal record of 37 points for Dallas while shooting 13 for 15 from the field and 8 for 9 from the 3-point range.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points and caught 13 rebounds. Doncic had 23 points and 10 assists.

The Mavs are now 36-24 and will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

