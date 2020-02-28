Health officials report third case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – A third coronavirus patient has been discovered in Santa Clara County, according to health officials.

The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health was scheduled to give details of the last coronavirus patient at 4 p.m. Press conference.

Of the other two patients in the county with coronavirus, one has recovered after being quarantined in his home and has returned to normal activities. The second was still being treated as of last week. Both had traveled to the United States from China.

It was not immediately known where the third coronavirus patient in Santa Clara County had contracted the virus.

As of Friday, there have been about 84,000 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus worldwide, with the vast majority in China. 68 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the US. UU., Including 28 in California.