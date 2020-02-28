He took her to the hospital. She gave him the coronavirus.

BANGKOK – The Chinese woman called the taxi and said she wanted to go to the hospital.

The Thai taxi driver got stuck in traffic because that is what often happens in Bangkok. To pass the time, the woman took out her phone and, leaning forward, pointed out some tourist sites she might want to visit.

Then he sneezed, the jet sprayed the taxi driver's face.

"I thought, she is pretty but she has no manners," said Thongsuk Thongrat, the taxi driver.

About a week later, Thongsuk, 50, tested positive for the coronavirus that has spread worldwide from China and has infected at least 41 people in Thailand.