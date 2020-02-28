He took her to the hospital. She gave him the coronavirus.

BANGKOK – The Chinese woman called the taxi and said she wanted to go to the hospital.
The Thai taxi driver got stuck in traffic because that is what often happens in Bangkok. To pass the time, the woman took out her phone and, leaning forward, pointed out some tourist sites she might want to visit.
Then he sneezed, the jet sprayed the taxi driver's face.
"I thought, she is pretty but she has no manners," said Thongsuk Thongrat, the taxi driver.
About a week later, Thongsuk, 50, tested positive for the coronavirus that has spread worldwide from China and has infected at least 41 people in Thailand.
Their positive diagnosis highlights the risks they pose to drivers and other people who often come in contact with foreign visitors, even when the reduction in global travel has damaged economies that depend on tourism.
Two other drivers have been infected with the coronavirus in Thailand, and the most recent case was confirmed on Monday.
In Taiwan, a taxi driver who had often picked up passengers from mainland China and Hong Kong died of the coronavirus earlier this month.
In Japan, a tourist bus driver who had transported visitors from Wuhan, the central city of China where the outbreak is believed to have originated, contracted the virus last month. The guide on the same bus was also infected with the virus.
A Japanese taxi driver tested positive after it is believed that he had contact with someone from The Diamond Princess, the cruise ship that docked in Japan and became a viral spot. And the mother-in-law of another Japanese taxi driver died from the virus, the first such death recorded in Japan.
In Singapore, two taxi drivers and two transport service drivers were also infected.
Thongsuk, who recovered completely from the virus after 14 days in an isolation unit in a Bangkok hospital, now returned to work, only to discover that there is not much work to do. He said about 60 percent of his clients had been Chinese visitors, but they will no longer come due to the closure in China and Beijing's bans on Chinese group travel leaving the country.
"Most of the Chinese I drove were nice," he said. "I miss you."
On good morning, I could get around $ 30 in profits, Thongsuk said. Now he is lucky if he can bring home $ 10 per day.
Many of Bangkok's golden Buddhist sites, once full of tourists, are empty. Markets used to sell tropical fruits and dried seafood to Chinese customers are also suffering. Hotel occupancy has plummeted.
Thongsuk grew up in northeastern Thailand, the country's rice basket. He cultivated until a drought withered his rice paddies and a friend returned from Bangkok with tales of money that took foreigners to palaces, temples and take-out bars.
Later, he drove a fuel truck, which paid less money but offered a more stable income.
Five months ago, with tourism booming, Thongsuk decided to return to the taxi business, sharing a green and yellow taxi with a friend.
"I must have bad karma to get sick as soon as I started driving again," said Thongsuk, a Buddhist, like most Thais.
About 10 percent of Thailand's gross domestic product comes from tourism, and the Chinese are by far the largest group of visitors. Thailand is one of the few countries that Chinese tourists can visit without a visa. More than a million visited Thailand last month, before the epidemic hit completely.
"I didn't think about protecting myself when I picked up tourists because I thought the government examined them before they entered the country," Thongsuk said.
Most flights between Thailand and China have been canceled, although not all. And Thailand is now dealing with Thais who bring the virus home from overseas trips to countries where it is spreading. The Ministry of Public Health announced Wednesday that a Thai man who had returned from Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan and a popular ski destination, had contracted the virus, along with his wife.
his The 8-year-old grandson, who had not been to Japan, also contracted the virus.
Because the man initially withheld information about his trips to Japan, 30 hospital workers in Bangkok who were exposed to him are now in quarantine, the Ministry of Public Health said, loading a medical system that could soon be receiving more cases.
Mr. Thongsuk said that as soon as he became ill, he made sure to wear a mask, despite not knowing that he had been infected with the coronavirus. In a culture where food is shared at the table and sometimes eaten by hand, Mr. Thongsuk ate his meals separately instead of risking infecting his family with what he thought the flu was, he said.
None of his relatives contracted the virus from him. Thailand's public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who registered twice in the hospital with Mr. Thongsuk, praised him for his health habits.
On Wednesday, the health minister sent a more severe message to the Thais who took advantage of the cheap flights offered by the desperate regional airlines.
Having officially declared that coronavirus is a dangerous communicable disease, Thailand now orders anyone who has visited what it considers a high-risk place, such as China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore or Italy, to undergo a quarantine of 14 days.
"Although tickets are cheap," Anutin said, "it could be his last vacation."
Muktita Suhartono contributed reports.