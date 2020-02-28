Hawkeyes Women's Hand Gopher 5th consecutive loss in victory 90-82 – Up News Info

CITY OF IOWA, Iowa (AP) – Makenzie Meyer and Monica Czinano scored 24 points each and No. 18 Iowa returned to Minnesota 90-82 on Thursday night to bring their winning streak at home to 36.

Kathleen Doyle added 16 points, exceeding 1,500 for her career, and Alexis Sevillian 11 for the Hawkeyes (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten Conference), which remain a game behind No. 7 Maryland and No. 14 Northwestern with a game (in Rutgers) to play.

Czinano, who leads the nation in shooting at 70.2%, was 12 of 16 from the field. Meyer shot 9 of 12, depleting six triples, since Iowa shot 60%.

Gadiva Hubbard scored 20 points for the Golden Gophers (15-13, 5-12), who have lost five straight games. Taiye Bello added 16 points with seven rebounds, Jasmine Powell had 14 with nine assists, Jasmine Brunson scored 14 and Sara Scalia 12.

Meyer had three triples and Iowa closed the first quarter with a 10-0 run for a 25-15 lead. Minnesota had the first eight of the second quarter and maintained the pressure, losing 46-43 in half. It was an advantage of 11 points when entering the last quarter, but it was not until a 6-0 explosion with less than two minutes to go that the Hawkeyes secured the victory.

Seniors Meyer, Doyle and Amanda Ollinger won Hawkeyes in the 20 seasons of coach Lisa Bluder with 96 wins, two more than the 2014 and 2016 seniors.

