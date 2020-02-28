Harry Styles is falling for a new emotional music video: Look

Harry Styles& # 39; the new music video is guaranteed to pull your hearts.
The superstar singer has just released the new and emotional music video for her song "Falling,quot; of her success. Thin line album. In the lyrics of the song, Styles addresses the end of a relationship and the feeling of regret while asking: "What am I now?"
"I'm in my bed / And you're not here," Styles sings at the opening of the song. "And there is no one to blame, except the drink and my wandering hands."
"Forget what I said / is not what I meant," said the 26-year-old. Only one direction The alum continues. "And I can't remove it / I can't unpack the luggage you left."
For the music video, Styles is underwater, feeling the weight of his emotions. While Styles plays the piano, water fills the room.
"What am I now? What am I now? What if I am someone I don't want close by?" Styles asks in the lyrics. "I am falling again / I am falling again / I am falling."
Later in the song, Styles reflects on the consequences of a breakup.
"You said you cared / And you missed me too / And I know I write too many songs about you," Styles sings. "And the coffee is over / In the Beachwood Café / And it kills me because I know we ran out of the things we can say."
Earlier this month, Styles took the stage at the BRIT 2020 Awards to perform the ballad, receiving enthusiastic reviews from fans.
Watch the music video "Falling,quot; above!
