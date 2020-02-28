Harry Styles is falling for a new emotional music video: Look

Harry Styles& # 39; the new music video is guaranteed to pull your hearts.

The superstar singer has just released the new and emotional music video for her song "Falling,quot; of her success. Thin line album. In the lyrics of the song, Styles addresses the end of a relationship and the feeling of regret while asking: "What am I now?"

"I'm in my bed / And you're not here," Styles sings at the opening of the song. "And there is no one to blame, except the drink and my wandering hands."

"Forget what I said / is not what I meant," said the 26-year-old. Only one direction The alum continues. "And I can't remove it / I can't unpack the luggage you left."

For the music video, Styles is underwater, feeling the weight of his emotions. While Styles plays the piano, water fills the room.

"What am I now? What am I now? What if I am someone I don't want close by?" Styles asks in the lyrics. "I am falling again / I am falling again / I am falling."