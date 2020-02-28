Harry Kane recovers earlier than expected from a hamstring injury, says Jose Mourinho | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa30ffbf746060e97906bc3c72981928811% %MINIFYHTMLa30ffbf746060e97906bc3c72981928812%

Heung-Min Son will be quarantined after returning from South Korea as a protocol amid fears of coronavirus; Son could also return before the end of the season and play in a cast after breaking his arm.





Jose Mourinho has an update on Tottenham's fitness and Englishman Harry Kane

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is ahead of his recovery from a hamstring injury and could return for up to five games at the end of the season, according to manager José Mourinho.

Kane has been absent from the game day team since he suffered a tendon rupture in Southampton on New Year's Day.

Mourinho has previously stated that his talisman could be back for the last two games of the club, but gave a more positive update on Kane on Friday.

The England international has begun rehabilitation work in the field, which includes individual training exercises away from the rest of the team.

When asked how Kane's recovery was going, Mourninho said: "I would say a little later. It gives me hope. Instead of (returning to) one or two games, (it could be) three, four or five."

"We are speculating a bit, but the feelings are good. He is doing what he can do at this stage and always with a good feeling."

"Sometimes you follow the protocols and you have setbacks because you have bad feelings with certain movements, but everything is going well. I hope you can help us in the last part of the season."

"He is the type of person who does not accept the protocol or a single appointment or appointment (for his return). He is a great professional and a fighter and wants to return as soon as possible."

Heung-Min Son will stay away from Tottenham's team after returning from South Korea as a precaution amid the fears of coronavirus

Tottenham has also been without Heung-Min Son since he suffered a broken arm in his 3-2 victory at Aston Villa earlier this month.

The South Korean is recovering in Seoul and will not return to the Tottenham training camp once he returns to the United Kingdom, as the club follows the government's advice on the coronavirus outbreak.

Son broke his arm by beating Aston Villa

Initially, the Spurs feared that Son's arm injury would mean he would be out for the rest of this campaign, but Mourinho believes that the forward could shorten his absence by playing in a cast.

"That is another hope, but we are far from that," Mourinho said. "He will return to England very soon.

"He will have to follow some security protocols because he is flying from Seoul."

"When your recovery process has begun, we will try every chance to return for some games."

"I can't imagine when, but there is a good chance that before the end of the season we have Harry (Kane) and Son playing together."