Hannah B. rejected the bachelorette party, who could it be?

If you were waiting for a second chance to Hannah brown, you are not lucky.
The sources tell E! The news that the beloved star of last season, which ended with a broken engagement and a bright future, rejected the return to the driver's seat for season 16 of High school when the pay was not enough for her. Then he enrolled in the Dancing with the stars tour the stage, making it officially unavailable for filming.
While it's sad news for Hannah B. fans (who can't get to the DWTS tour dates), opens up a world of possibilities in terms of who might be starring in the next season, which is supposed to start shooting in just a couple of weeks. Good morning america will release the new star this Monday morning, so it's time to see what women could and what women should-Be in the race for the coveted concert.
First, the fact that this announcement is happening even before the disclosure of Peter WeberThe last two women mean that it is likely / definitely not Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Slussor Madison Prewett. In fact, with the announcement even before Women say it all air, we would be surprised if the star is from Peter's season at all.
Rumors have circulated that the producers were looking at the past stars of the franchise for weeks, but that does not mean that everyone in season 24 is out of the race. There are still some potentially good options, and although no one has really stood out as they have done in previous years, that really means nothing. Hannah B. herself was a shocking photo of the Colton Underwood season, and look at her now!
The point is that, after Peter's season, it seems that the franchise needs a renovation. The contestants become younger and younger (Hannah Ann and Madison are 23 years old!), So it is increasingly difficult to take the program "seriously." An older protagonist and older contestants would help make the show really interesting and much more credible, because it is much easier to make decisions and not be ashamed on national television and find the person who could really spend the rest of his life. with when you've lived a little and you've discovered what you want.
Also, trust us: people can be absolutely dramatic after 30 years.
We ask the Pete pilot what a person needs to have a good advantage.
"Hard skin, sure. You have no idea how important that is," he told us. "But honestly, I can disconnect a lot and be able to concentrate and be in touch with what your heart tells you and what it wants. I think it will not lie to you. And there will be abundant opinions, and you will have, for the next bachelorette party , a lot of guys in the house who will have opinions on certain types. Do your due diligence as much as possible. Yes, you only have as much information, but you must do what you do. You are happy and you cannot make decisions for anyone else. "
So, with that in mind and with Hannah out of the race, let's talk about who might still be in it.
We will know on Monday morning when the announcement is made. Good morning america airs at 7 a.m., and The Bachelor: Women Tell All it will air on Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC