Hannah B. rejected the bachelorette party, who could it be?

If you were waiting for a second chance to Hannah brown, you are not lucky.

The sources tell E! The news that the beloved star of last season, which ended with a broken engagement and a bright future, rejected the return to the driver's seat for season 16 of High school when the pay was not enough for her. Then he enrolled in the Dancing with the stars tour the stage, making it officially unavailable for filming.

While it's sad news for Hannah B. fans (who can't get to the DWTS tour dates), opens up a world of possibilities in terms of who might be starring in the next season, which is supposed to start shooting in just a couple of weeks. Good morning america will release the new star this Monday morning, so it's time to see what women could and what women should-Be in the race for the coveted concert.

First, the fact that this announcement is happening even before the disclosure of Peter WeberThe last two women mean that it is likely / definitely not Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Slussor Madison Prewett. In fact, with the announcement even before Women say it all air, we would be surprised if the star is from Peter's season at all.