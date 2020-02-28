Halsey's Swiss concert postponed in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, Avril Lavigne is in danger

WENN / Mario Mitsis / Instar

The Swiss authorities announced that the country "has decided that all events with more than 1,000 guests will not take place until at least March 15".

Halsey Y Avril LavigneConcerts in Switzerland are in danger after the country banned major public events in an attempt to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Any event that attracts a crowd of more than 1,000 will not be allowed until March 15, Swiss officials announced Friday, February 28.

The "Bad at Love" singer is scheduled to perform at the Samsung Hall in Zurich on Monday, but the concert will not take place on that date, according to the heads of the premises. Avril will perform there on March 13.

"The Federal Council has decided that all events with more than 1,000 guests cannot take place until at least March 15, 2020," reads a statement on the Samsung Hall website. "At the moment we do not have all the information of the organizers on how to proceed with the shows in the Samsung Hall."

They continued saying that Halsey's concert "will not take place" on Monday, but they will seek to make another appointment with the singer. They have not yet provided any information on whether Avril's concert will be reorganized or canceled.

Sam Fender, which will be presented in Zurich on Sunday, and Gregory PorterDue to playing in the city on Friday, they are also among the affected artists.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Switzerland has increased to 15, with more than 100 people in quarantine. The virus has now spread throughout the world, with major outbreaks in South Korea, Japan and Italy that caused the cancellation of concerts.

More than 83,000 people had contracted the disease, a deadly influenza-related virus, with more than 2,800 deaths. Most cases to date have been in China, where the outbreak originated.