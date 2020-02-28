Gwyneth Paltrow hates his movie & # 39; Shallow Hal & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLcf4b508a1e9e0cbdd0589a054a0b711e11% %MINIFYHTMLcf4b508a1e9e0cbdd0589a054a0b711e12%

20th Century Fox

The actress of & # 39; Avenger: Endgame & # 39; he names the romantic comedy criticized in 2001 starring comedian Jack Black as his film & # 39; less favorite & # 39; in your catalog

Up News Info –

Gwyneth Paltrow2001 comedy "Shallow hal"It's his" least favorite "movie he has worked on.

The Oscar-winning actress opened her career in a & # 39; BFF Test & # 39; sponsored by Netflix "Goop's lab"- which looks inside"Avengers Final GameThe famous lifestyle brand of the star.

%MINIFYHTMLcf4b508a1e9e0cbdd0589a054a0b711e13% %MINIFYHTMLcf4b508a1e9e0cbdd0589a054a0b711e14%

Gwyneth partnered with his assistant and close friend, Kevin Keating, and when asked to name his friend's "least favorite performance," Keating immediately guessed "Shallow Hal," while the star added "Exactly."

%MINIFYHTMLcf4b508a1e9e0cbdd0589a054a0b711e15% %MINIFYHTMLcf4b508a1e9e0cbdd0589a054a0b711e16%

"I'm not sure who told you to do that. But it wasn't me. I wasn't close for that," Keating said.

Gwyneth added: "That was before your time, look what happened …"

The actress appeared as Rosemary in the Farrelly Brothers movie, which was criticized at the time of the release for promoting "fat discrimination."

In the film, Twenty one He plays the superficial Hal, who only falls in love with physically beautiful women. But after hypnosis, he only sees inner beauty and falls in love with the obese Rosemary.

Gwyneth played the physical ideal seen only by Hal, and wore a suit for his performance as the plus size character Rosemary.