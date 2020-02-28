Green Day announces that they canceled their Asian tour for fear of the coronavirus

First reported by UPI, the rock band of the 1990s and 2000s, Green Day, announced that they were postponing several of their upcoming concert dates in Asia due to the threat of the coronavirus. Those who have seen developments in the coronavirus know that BTS also did the same, canceling several of their concerts in South Korea.

On Friday, the band issued a statement alleging that they had made the difficult decision to cancel their shows in Asia due to health and travel problems. The band added that they would announce new dates to compensate.

Initially, the band was supposed to perform in the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan, but decided to suspend it due to the virus. Last Thursday, BTS did the same, canceling numerous concerts in Seoul, South Korea.

Reportedly, South Korea has confirmed about 2,337 cases so far. Other artists to cancel shows include NCT, Winner and GOT7. Stormzy, a native of the United Kingdom, also postponed the concerts and the Boston Symphony Orchestra also canceled his 2020 Asia tour.

Green Day is preparing to support its new record that just came out this year.

According to Rolling Stone, Green Day recently stopped at The Late Late Show to present his new song, “Oh Yeah, which just came out of his new album, Father Of All. The band sat down for an interview with the presenter, James Corden, later.

Green Day, while talking with the presenter, revealed what it is to go on tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy, while discussing what it means for them to be an inspiration to other bands. Armstrong admitted that Green Day has always known Weezer boys, and added that Fall Out Boy was like his children.

He said, "It's nice to hang out with our children." Cool joked that they have thrown their seeds all over the world, so there could be some of his children here and there.



