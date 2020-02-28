Greece closes the border with Turkey to stop migrants | Turkey News

%MINIFYHTML7059460f47ccd7885c00d2aee58005a111% %MINIFYHTML7059460f47ccd7885c00d2aee58005a112%

Greece has stepped up border controls, sending security forces to stop migrants heading to the country by land and sea after Turkey warned that it would no longer prevent refugees from leaving.

Greece was the main gateway for hundreds of thousands of refugees, many of whom fled the fighting in Syria, which left neighboring Turkey in 2015 and 2016 until an agreement with the EU slowed the flow.

Greece sent more police to its northern border and increased maritime patrols around its islands on Friday, after Turkey said it would let thousands of refugees trapped in the country out in the 2016 agreement.

A senior Turkish official said Turkey will no longer prevent Syrian refugees from arriving in Europe, in Ankara's response to the murder of 33 Turkish soldiers in an air strike in Syria.

At a land crossing, police buses were seen denying access to dozens of people, including families with children, who had gathered in no man's land between Pazarkule in Turkey and Kastanies in northeastern Greece.

"They will not enter the country. They are irregular immigrants, we will not let them in," a Greek government official told the Reuters News Agency.

Earlier on Friday, more than 60 immigrants, mostly from Afghanistan, arrived by boat to Lesbos Island, a Reuters witness said. Another ship carrying about 50 people arrived on the island of Samos, police said.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the movement of migrants towards Greece with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"I want to be clear: Illegal entries to Greece will not be tolerated. We are increasing our border security." Mitsotakis tweeted

On Thursday, Greece had said it would strengthen border controls to prevent the coronavirus from reaching its Aegean islands, where thousands of migrants live in poor conditions.