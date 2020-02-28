Great NFL Draft Board: Top 100 players in the NFL 2020 Draft class

%MINIFYHTMLd799ec53e164a45cf902a799f62d39de11% %MINIFYHTMLd799ec53e164a45cf902a799f62d39de12%
51. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington (6-2, 248 pounds)
52. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame (6-6, 262 pounds)
53. Trey Adams, OT, Washington (6-8, 318 pounds)
54. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama (6-5, 262 pounds)
55. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU (5-10, 191 pounds)
56. Chase Claypool, WR / TE, Notre Dame (6-4, 238 pounds)
57. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame (6-4, 252 pounds)
58. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota (6-1, 206 pounds)
59. Netane Muti, G, Fresno State (6-3, 315 pounds)
60. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah (6-0, 193 pounds)
