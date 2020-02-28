Governor Whitmer creates office for mobility initiatives – Up News Info Detroit

Michigan (WNEM) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that Michigan will have a mobility officer to coordinate all initiatives related to autonomous cars and connected cars, an effort she said will ensure that the state is the ideal place to test and produce vehicles of the future.

While speaking at the MICHAuto Summit in Detroit, Whitmer signed an executive directive to create the Michigan Office of Mobility and Future Electrification within the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunities, effective immediately. It will be led by a mobility director whose name will probably be announced in April, Whitmer said.

He also signed an executive order to establish the Michigan Council on mobility and future electrification, an advisory group that will replace but function similarly to one created by a 2016 law. The council will be located within the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity instead from the Department of Transportation.

Whitmer told The Associated Press that business leaders told his administration that it would be helpful to have a place of contact in the state government for issues related to the mobility sector.

"Obviously, that does not mean that there will still not be many departments involved. But there will be a quarterback," he said in a telephone interview. "That is, I think, essential to ensure that we are taking advantage of all the great things we are doing in a focused way that make sense. "

While many states are competing to lead mobility, Michigan is in an excellent position because it is home to the auto industry and has many engineers, the best research universities and an extensive "connected," infrastructure, Whitmer said.

Its directive cites six trends that drive a period of "unprecedented change,quot; in the automotive industry and the mobility sector: autonomous driving, vehicle connectivity, powertrain electrification, shared mobility, intelligent automation and the global supply chain.

The order of the Democratic governor to create the new advisory panel and submit it to a different agency will take effect on April 27 unless it is rejected by the Senate led by the Republicans. The movements were well received by car manufacturers, environmental groups and an important utility company, Consumers Energy.

Whitmer signed the directive and order on the hood of an autonomous vehicle that has technology developed by Argo Al, based in Pittsburgh. The company's partner investors include Ford and Volkswagen.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.