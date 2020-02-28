Gov. Greg Abbott says "Texas is very well prepared,quot; for the coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML5d4c70e89db2c303411a56a1f1c4310511% %MINIFYHTML5d4c70e89db2c303411a56a1f1c4310512%

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – During a voting event in Frisco on Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott addressed the coronavirus that has addressed the United States, but so far, not Texas.

"Texans will be very happy to know to what extent we have already been working to deal with the coronavirus," Abbott said. "This is something we have been working on for more than a month. We are getting collaboration with the CDC, federal officials, local officials making sure Texas is very well prepared."

Governor Abbott said the state learned a lot from when Ebola arrived in North Texas in October 2014.

"Facing the Ebola experience in Dallas years ago really did a great job preparing Texas to face this coronavirus challenge," said Abbott. “It was one of the deepest efforts we had to undertake regarding a public health situation to contain a very dangerous disease. Therefore, we are much better prepared today. We have been through this exercise before. In the language of Texas, this is not our first rodeo. We can be much more prepared in advance this time than before this Ebola situation. "

During a press conference later in the day, Abbott said he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence about how the federal government will work with state governments to aggressively address the threat.

Governor Abbott said the State Department of Health Services is working closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare together with local health departments and health care providers.

DSHS is preparing state laboratories to administer coronavirus tests.

Governor Abbott said Texas will be ready to deal with anything from the status quo to a COVID-19 pandemic.

DSHS is also focusing on high-risk populations such as young children and the elderly, said Governor Abbott.

"There is a huge amount of work that all these state agencies have done for more than a month to be extremely well organized," he said.

The Governor's Office continued to explain its approach in a press release Thursday night:

The state is taking precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of all Texans. DSHS, the leading agency for the response, activated the State Center for Medical Operations (SMOC) in January. The SMOC serves as a point of contact for any request from local entities, and also guarantees the consistent collection, monitoring and notification of public health activities and data. DSHS is currently preparing state laboratories with test capabilities for the new coronavirus, and is updating public health response plans in case of virus spread. Multi-level coordination and communication efforts and agencies are practiced daily to ensure that updated information flows between federal, state and local partners.

DSHS is coordinating with TDEM, the Texas Hospital Association, the Texas Medical Association and state university systems with the purpose of providing educational materials and the latest advances in research and treatment methods for the virus. In addition, DSHS and TDEM will begin biweekly meetings with all relevant state agencies in the SOC to discuss updated emergency planning documents and how the plans will be implemented. Agencies will also implement disinfection measures in places such as driver's license offices and schools, and ensure that high-risk populations, such as nurseries, nursing homes, assisted living associations and health care facilities, are prepared and taken care of properly.