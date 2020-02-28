Google opens one of the ‘most important exhibitions of rock painting in the world in AR and VR – BGR

Today's artists have at their disposal sophisticated tools to make their art, but there were no iPads or tablets 36,000 ago. Prehistoric humans used caves for art, and Chauvet Cave is one of the most important prehistoric art sites in the world. It is also closed to the public, so you cannot walk to the Ardèche department in France to visit it. However, what you can do is explore the entire exhibition using augmented or virtual reality thanks to the Google Art and Culture project.

Google partnered with Syndicat Mixte de la Grotte Chauvet to bring this project to life on devices that support AR and VR functions, or on the web. The collection contains about 54 selected exhibits and more than 360 digitized assets to explore. Actresses Daisy Ridley and Cécile de France narrate in English and French, respectively, about the experience, which also includes comments from experts.

The exploration of the Chauvet Cave will be much more interesting in AR or VR, as long as it has compatible devices, but it is also available on the web. You will need an AR-capable phone to install a Pocket gallery Virtual reality application or devices such as Oculus Rift or HTC Vive for the virtual reality version that is available on Steam.

Below is a preview of the whole experience, but you can visit the Meet our ancestor Google Art and Culture project section. Also, be sure to read the Google ad, which features useful links to some of the cave exhibits, all wrapped in a story written by an "anonymous caveman."