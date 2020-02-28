Gisele hopes Tom Brady's free agency decision will take the family to "a nice place,quot;

%MINIFYHTML73dc15093d97c17e8f3a3cd4e7d16d8e11% %MINIFYHTML73dc15093d97c17e8f3a3cd4e7d16d8e12%

We are eager to know where Tom Brady will sign as a free agent in 2020, especially in the midst of growing speculation that the 42-year-old quarterback will play for a team called Patriots.

%MINIFYHTML73dc15093d97c17e8f3a3cd4e7d16d8e13% %MINIFYHTML73dc15093d97c17e8f3a3cd4e7d16d8e14%

His wife is equally anxious to receive an answer.

%MINIFYHTML73dc15093d97c17e8f3a3cd4e7d16d8e15% %MINIFYHTML73dc15093d97c17e8f3a3cd4e7d16d8e16%

MORE: Tracking the latest rumors of Tom Brady

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen, who has been married to Brady since 2009 and is the mother of her son and daughter, addressed the issue of her husband's imminent decision during an Instagram question and answer session on Thursday. They asked her where she and her family would live in 2020.

"I would love to know where I will live this year, but I still don't know," said Gisele (through NBC Sports Boston). "But I hope it's a nice place. And wherever my husband is happy playing, we'll see."

For New England fans who expect Brady to return to the Patriots for his 21st NFL season and beyond, this could be considered good or bad news.

The good news: for Gisele, the Boston area obviously qualifies as "a nice place." At a later time in the question and answer session, he was asked if he liked life in New England.

"Yes, I love it," she replied. "I've been living there for 12 years. My kids love it. They love snow. As a Brazilian, it costs me a little more cold, but I can really appreciate the beauty of the seasons there."

The bad news: keep in mind that the Boston mansion owned by the celebrity couple is for sale. Brady has downplayed the importance of that fact, but Gisele's anxiety about the possible family movement suggests that she is prepared to reside somewhere far away from New England.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ef/9c/tom-brady-gisele-ftr-getty-imagesjpg_1hzv2yv6a594d174uflz4vnhyr.jpg?t=-187826615,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



"We have a great house in New York, and we have spent time in California over the years," Brady explained last summer when he was pressured on his life situation. "My son lives in New York. I have spent time in California. We have a house in Costa Rica that we have been going to for 12 years. We have a house in Montana to which we have gone. I think we have been blessed so that our children experience the world My wife is from Brazil We travel a lot …

"I think I am at a point in my life where there are many considerations involved in the game. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life and any decision that has to be taken has to consider everything."

For what it's worth, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders, the New York Giants, the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been reported as possible free agency destinations for Brady.

We think the Chargers are the best for Brady if he doesn't return to the Patriots. And we assume that Gisele wouldn't mind spending more time in Los Angeles than he already does.