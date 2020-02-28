Girard's late goal raises the avalanche over hurricanes – Up News Info

RALEIGH, NC – Samuel Girard scored a playoff goal with 2:37 remaining in the third period and Tyson Jost scored twice when the Colorado Avalanche extended its winning streak to five games with a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at night .

%MINIFYHTML7420ad0c9c85471cc6cec9001224016d11% %MINIFYHTML7420ad0c9c85471cc6cec9001224016d12%

Girard received a cross-ice pass from Gabriel Landeskog and lifted a high shot into the net to break a 2-2 draw. The avalanche won after allowing Carolina to recover from a 2-0 deficit.

Pavel Francouz stopped 45 shots and won his fifth consecutive opening.

Jost broke a 36-game goal drought with his sixth and seventh goal of the season when Colorado won his seventh consecutive game on the road, matching the longest consecutive winning streak in franchise history.

Carolina scored two goals from Teuvo Teravainen in the third period to tie the score, but fell for the second consecutive game to a top Western Conference team. The hurricanes, which are in a tight competition for a place in the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, lost 4-1 at home to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Anton Forsberg, who was removed from Charlotte from the American Hockey League after Petr Mrazek and James Reimer were injured on Saturday in Toronto, made 29 saves for the Hurricanes.

Jost, an end of the fourth line who was the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft by Avalanche, seized an opportunity in the first period that arose when Carolina defender Jake Gardiner tripped and lost the disc on the line Hurricane blue. .

After taking possession of the loose disc, Jost skated on a 2-on-1 break and fired a high shot into the net behind Forsberg. Jost scored again in the second period when the Hurricanes struggled to clear the disc from their own zone.

The defender Cale Makar cornered the disc within the blue line and passed Jost in front of the net, where he redirected the disc between Forsberg's legs and towards the goal. Makar, who entered the game in second place among NHL freshmen in points, has rookie defense records with 46 points, 12 goals and 34 assists.

After Francouz thwarted hurricanes for more than two periods, Teravainen finally managed to pass at 5:54 in the third with a bad rebound from one of Francouz's players. Teravainen shot from a bad angle, but the disc deflected defender Ian Cole's stick and put it into the net while fighting for the position with Svechnikov 5:54 towards the third.

Teravainen struck again shortly after, tying the score to 2-all. A Jaccob Slavin pass sent Teravainen to a getaway, and fired the disc between Francouz's legs and into the net.

Francouz continued his recent stellar game in goal. Francouz had stopped 94.1% of the shots he faced in the previous four games with an average of 1.46 goals against, and made it a difficult night for Hurricane shooters.

Francouz's best stop came in the first period when he used his glove to deny Nino Niederreiter after a crossed ice pass. Francouz also benefited from some lucky breaks, as Jordan Martinook and Andrei Svechnikov had shots outside the post in the first period, and Sebastian Aho took another shot from the post during a power game of the third period.

NOTES: The Colorado penalty unit remained solid as a rock, as Carolina failed to score on her three chances with the advantage of a man. The Avalanches went 3 for 3 against the power game of the Hurricanes, extending their streak to 15 penalties in a row. … Aho helped Teravainen's two goals to extend his streak of points to 14 games, the third longest in franchise history and the longest since Hartford's move to Carolina.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Avalanche: Travel to Nashville on Saturday for the second of three road games in four days.

Hurricanes: visit Montreal on Saturday to start a series of six consecutive games.